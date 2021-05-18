Should Washington, D.C., become the 51st state?

On April 22, the U.S. House of Representatives voted yes on a bill to make the District of Columbia a state, which would add two U.S. senators and one representative to Congress and give more than 700,000 citizens federal representation. Currently, the population of Washington has no voting members in the House or Senate, reflected in the district’s license plate tag, “Taxation without representation.” The legislation, H.R. 51, has now been sent to the Senate, which has not yet scheduled a vote.

The Well spoke to Jason Roberts, a professor and acting chair of the political science department in the College of Arts & Sciences, on why citizens of Washington are lobbying for statehood and the chances of the district becoming the 51st state.

Why do supporters think H.R. 51 should pass to give Washington statehood?

The most compelling reason is that there is a large group of citizens who don’t have official representation in Congress. For background, the Constitution carved out a federal capital that would exist outside any state. Their thought was that they didn’t want one state to have an unfair advantage in politics by hosting the capital. So, the District of Columbia was formed, and eventually many people moved into the area who now have no representation. Washington residents pay federal taxes and have a non-voting delegate in the House, which is why you see license plates on cars there that say, “Taxation without representation.”

Why do people oppose making the district a state?

The detractors are typically on the Republican side, and they believe the legislation is just a way to create additional seats in the House and Senate that would likely go to Democrats. They also quip that if the people of Washington want representation, they can move to Virginia, Maryland or any other state.

What are some of the proposed solutions?

One popular alternative solution is to create a much smaller District of Columbia that just includes federal buildings like Congress, the National Mall and the White House, and annexing the rest of Washington back to Maryland and Virginia.

There is precedent for this: Alexandria, Virginia, formerly part of the land ceded by Virginia to create Washington, was retroceded back to the state when the Retrocession Act passed in the House and Senate in 1846.

Would Washington be the smallest state?

By land mass, yes; it would be the smallest state at 61 square miles. According to population, it would be the third-smallest state. At the last Census count, Washington, D.C., had 705,749 residents, Vermont had 643,503 residents and Wyoming only had 576,851 residents.

How long have citizens of the district lobbied for statehood?

In 2013, H.R. 292, which proposed statehood, was introduced by Washington’s nonvoting Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton to Congress. But, it didn’t get the traction it needed in the Senate, and it didn’t go anywhere. That’s a formal example, but there have been frequent calls for statehood by residents.

When was the last time a state was added?

Alaska was added on Jan. 3, 1959, and Hawaii was added on Aug. 21, 1959.

Do you think Congress will vote yes in 2021 to make Washington the 51st state?

There’s almost no chance of H.R. 51 passing in the Senate. Partisan politics will keep it from happening, because Washington is a heavily Democratic area and would almost certainly create two extra Democratic Senate seats, which would enhance their Senate Majority.

Where would a 51st star go on the flag?

They would find room just like they did in 1959. But if H.R. 51 passed, it would result in all federal and official flags being exchanged for the new 51-star flag.