Serving as a force for good and growth

The story of Matt Pirrello (MBA ’21) is one of guts, strength and perseverance.

In 2009, as an undergraduate at Ohio University, Pirrello was a scholarship cadet in the Air Force Reserve Officer’s Training Corps. During the summer between his freshman and sophomore year, he was selected for freefall parachute training at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During training, things went awry when he took the leap from 4,500 feet in the air. The high winds swept Pirrello off course and slammed him into a windsock while traveling at 80 miles per hour. His right leg was severed, his left leg broken and a shoulder bicep was torn.

Despite a yearlong recovery that included learning to walk and run with a prosthetic leg, Pirrello stayed determined to complete the ROTC program and earn an Air Force commission.

