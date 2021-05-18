In the face of emergency, Gillings trains students to prepare and respond

When leadership at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health made plans in 2019 to launch a learning program in disaster preparedness and relief, they didn’t anticipate rolling it out in the middle of a global pandemic. But when Gillings on the Ground, a new training course for the Carolina community, kicked off in October 2020, participants found that it couldn’t have been more timely.

Over the course of five weeks, participants connected over Zoom with organizations in North Carolina to get a real-world look at what it takes to prepare for and respond to needs brought on by disasters and other public health emergencies.

