Summer updates for the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards

On May 13, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced updates to the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards in an email message to campus.

“Just four months ago, we began the semester by taking the prudent step of delaying the start of in-person instruction by three weeks,” the pair wrote. “We also implemented important changes to our COVID-19 Community Standards, including the Carolina Together Testing Program and increased support for students subject to quarantine or isolation protocols.

“Today, we can see how well these actions — and your collective commitment to the health and safety of our campus and community — have paid off.”

Last week the overall asymptomatic positivity rate for the Carolina Together Testing Program was just 0.02%. The compliance data demonstrates adherence to the standards. In addition, Orange County’s vaccination rate is one of the highest in the state. The University is progressing toward a fall semester that will be a more typical residential academic experience at Carolina, with the goal of a full return to in-person instruction.

The COVID-19 Community Standards will remain in place during the summer months, but with several important changes that take into account recent changes in state and local guidelines due to the growing number of people in the community who are vaccinated and advice from health and medical experts. These changes will take effect beginning Monday, May 17, and will remain in place until July 31. The COVID-19 Community Standards for Fall 2021 will be communicated closer to the start of that semester, when there is a clearer picture of the state of the pandemic and vaccination rates.

Some highlights of the summer COVID-19 Community Standards include:

A face mask is no longer required while outdoors, unless in a group that exceeds the University’s events and gatherings limit. A face mask is recommended whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.

University spaces and facilities will continue to be configured to provide safe physical distancing.

The University is raising its limit on events and gatherings to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Requests for exceptions should continue to be submitted to the Provost.

Employees will continue to monitor their symptoms prior to coming to campus but will no longer use an online form to submit a daily report. Instead, students, faculty and staff should monitor their symptoms daily. If they have one of the COVID-19 symptoms they should contact their health care provider and not come to campus.

The contact tracing and quarantine and isolation standards have been clarified to align with CDC guidelines for vaccinated individuals. Vaccinated individuals who come into contact with a symptomatic individual are not required to get tested and will not be asked to quarantine. For those living in a group setting or who are symptomatic, a test may still be required.

The updated COVID-19 Community Standards apply to: students and instructors participating in Maymester and summer classes, which begin on May 19; all those attending summer camps and programs; and all faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus. They will also be in effect when employees who have been working remotely come back to campus on July 19.

One of the most important layers of a comprehensive approach is getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the message continued. The higher the percentage of vaccinated members of the community, the greater likelihood of a more typical Carolina experience. For those who haven’t received the vaccine yet, all students and employees and their families can get a vaccine at the Student Stores Pharmacy. Those who have been vaccinated should fill out the COVID-19 Vaccination Certification form to help maintain the most accurate record possible.

“Again, thank you all for your commitment to keeping our campus and local communities safe from the spread of this virus,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote. “There has been so much asked of us over the past 14 months, and you answered the call to protect yourselves and each other, a true testament to the Carolina spirit.”