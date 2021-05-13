Meet the Class of 2021

Nearly 6,300 Tar Heels, including undergraduate, graduate and professional students, will receive their degrees this weekend. More than 830 of them are the first in their families to achieve this feat.

We’ve seen these graduates thrive at Carolina and gain the skills, expertise and confidence to take their endeavors to the next level.

They are primed to become leaders in their fields and their communities to take on the biggest issues in the state, country and world.

Get to know the Class of 2021 and learn more about their paths to Commencement.

Tylar Watson: Graduating senior prepares for career at Twitter

It takes more than 280 characters — the length of a tweet — to understand how graduating senior Tylar Watson (pictured above), a double major in computer science and women’s and gender studies, landed a job at Twitter. Read more.

Jonathan Lucas: From Marine to marine scientist

Graduating master’s student Jonathan Lucas traded his military fatigues and boots for wetsuits and waders to return to school and earn a master’s degree in marine sciences. Read more.

Daniela Cerón: A master of social work student dedicated to North Carolina’s rural communities

A community-based job experience in Alamance County, North Carolina, and working alongside a Carolina social worker alumna kindled Daniela Cerón’s interest in the field — this weekend, she will graduate from the School of Social Work with her master’s degree. Read more.

Korie Dean: “As close to magic as I’ve ever been”

Graduating senior Korie Dean reflects on her experience as a Carolina student and the memories she’s made in Chapel Hill. Read more.

Read more about Carolina’s Class of 2021.