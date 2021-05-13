Lights on the Hill is a monthly photo feature highlighting College of Arts & Sciences faculty and staff who are putting service at the forefront as they help to keep the University going during the COVID-19 pandemic … and beyond.

This week features Christie Hinson Norris, the director of Carolina K-12, which works to extend the resources of Carolina Public Humanities.

College: Why are you passionate about what you do — in other words, what keeps you committed to doing your job in the College?

Norris: I love my job! As a former middle school teacher myself, I am intimately familiar with the challenges faced in K-12 education and am continually inspired by the innovation, dedication and professionalism exhibited by the educators we serve. It is a privilege to be able to expose under-resourced teachers to the scholarship and resources available at Carolina and to witness the positive difference this in turn makes on thousands of K-12 students all around the state. Carolina K-12 is a true exemplar of the University’s mission of public service, and I’m proud to be part of this work.

