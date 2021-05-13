Diversity and student success initiative highlights resiliency among Black families

Diversity and Student Success, a signature initiative for graduate and professional students housed in The Graduate School, held its spring research showcase in late April, which featured three doctoral student experts in the department of psychology and neuroscience. Margarett McBride, Marketa Burnett and Janae Shaheed, all members of the department’s Strengths, Assets, Resilience (StAR) Lab, presented their research findings on Black people and families on topics ranging from discrimination, parenting stress and identity at the event, Beyond These Walls.

McBride spoke about parenting stress, particularly among Black fathers.

“It takes a village to support a Black father,” McBride said. “The more Black fathers are stressed, the more negative their feelings toward parenting.” Her research explores social and parenting support systems, which can bolster Black fathers’ experiences and affect their child’s overall health and development.

