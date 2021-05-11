Muslim voices at Carolina

To mark both Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the University Office for Diversity & Inclusion’s ongoing series, “Voices at Carolina,” focuses on Muslim voices this month. Ramadan, an Islamic holiday marked by fasting, praise, prayer and devotion to Islam, began at sundown on April 12 this year and ends at sundown tomorrow, May 12. Eid al-Fitr, which begins the next day, marks the end of Ramadan and is observed with communal prayers, a khutuba (sermon) and Zakat al-Fitr (donations of food). Muslim students, faculty and staff at Carolina continue to study and work while observing the daily fast during the month of Ramadan.

Although Muslims have been immigrating to the U.S. since the 1800s, their numbers increased after 1969, with the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 which abolished previous immigration quotas from North Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and elsewhere. Today, there are 3.45 million Muslims living in the U.S. (1% of the population). However, rising anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate crimes have impacted their lives. At Carolina, there are several support groups for Muslim students, including the Muslim Students Association, the Islamic Medical Association in the UNC School of Medicine and the Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies. Carolina also offers a minor in Islamic & Middle Eastern Studies. However, many Muslim students and staff feel a lack of visibility and understanding of their religion. We share two personal perspectives from the University Office for Diversity & Inclusion’s website.

Mariam Azzam

assistant director of marketing, Carolina Housing

When asked to share my personal experience around celebrating the holy month of Ramadan and Eid, I welcomed the opportunity to both “educate and build bridges.” My intention was to write a positive, informative and celebratory piece, but I found it difficult to reflect on my experiences without needing to share the scarring truth that has culminated in the peace that I find myself in today.

Ramadan is the holiest month for over 1.9 billion Muslims around the world. It is a time of self-reflection, deepening your connection to God, a time of giving and lots of prayers. Simply put, we fast from sunrise to sunset daily to empathize with those who are not as blessed as us. When the simplest things, like a sip of water or a bite of food, are taken away, it is unimaginable that you do not become more thankful for all the blessings that you have. It is also unimaginable that you do not become a kinder and more generous person because you have, albeit in a controlled environment, experienced it. It is a beautiful and joyous time of year for us. It is traditional to break our fast communally with family and friends, or at the mosque with others.

I’ve been fasting Ramadan since I was 11 years old. Growing up, there was not much, truthfully any, of the support provided by schools especially for students who were observing Ramadan. I distinctly remember my parents personally asking my middle school principal for any sort of accommodations and being refused because it would be against school policy. I recall being in middle school and being forced to sit in the cafeteria while others ate because students were not allowed to be anywhere else during lunchtime. Or the time I asked my gym teacher in 7th grade to allow me to sit out from running the mile in PE class because it was very hot outside and I was fasting. Her reply, verbatim: “I don’t care! You either get a zero and be sent to the principal’s office or you run.” So, I ran. It was a 17-minute mile. But I ran. My parent’s words echoed in my mind, “They just don’t understand us.” It is a horrendous feeling not having support for your religious needs within the community you live in. It creates a tremendous disconnect from those around you and births an isolation that is branded in your memory.

Fast forward to today. AP exams for my high schooler have been moved until a few weeks after Ramadan to better suit fasting students. I get an email about religious accommodation requests for students, faculty and staff here at UNC and feel a sense of comfort knowing that my two Tar Heels are cared for. I see a post on Twitter from the University Office for Diversity & Inclusion about what to expect your Muslim students to feel while fasting and how you can help support them and provide adequate accommodations. Various UNC departments posting “Happy Ramadan” messages on their social media accounts. And, my Carolina Housing family offering help, understanding and the freedom to do “what you need to do for yourself and your family” at this time. Although I am not surprised as UNC has been a truly welcoming community, I still find myself thinking of my younger self with sympathy. “It’s been a long time coming,” I tell my children, with whom I’ve shared my stories. They get frustrated hearing the unfairness of how it was because, thankfully, they are living in a time and community that supports true inclusivity.

I see it as a heartwarming evolution, decades in the making. The crucial part of inclusivity is that part where one feels seen, heard and represented. One is not the prerequisite of the other. We must have all three in order to achieve true inclusivity.

As we look forward to celebrating Eid Al Fitr (a three-day holiday directly after Ramadan), I am hopeful when I reflect on how far we’ve come. Eid is now an official school holiday, so we don’t have to worry about our children not getting excused absences. I am hopeful when colleagues and neighbors and random shoppers at my grocery store wish me a happy Ramadan or happy Eid. I am hopeful for my fellow Muslims, especially our younger generations, that after a month’s worth of self-reflection, prayers, patience, giving and sacrifice, this deepening of faith is reflected in kindness and a hunger for always wanting to help others. I am hopeful that there will always be chances, like this one, to help educate others to yield a better sense of understanding about our community.

Shahnaz Khawaja

assistant director of resilience and recovery strategies, Student Wellness

I was deeply moved when Adrianne Gibilisco asked me to share my thoughts for this feature. This is because Adrianne is one of possibly four or five colleagues on this campus who truly ‘see’ my whole self. I want you as a reader to pause for a moment and let that number sink in. On a campus as large as Carolina, I feel seen by only a handful of people, whom I can count on the fingers of one hand.

It is easy to see my skin color, and you may notice my gender. You may muddle through asking me where I am from as you are unsure of how to “box” me — I find a lot of people want to box me. And by that I do not mean punch me (although that may apply in some cases!); I mean put me in a box or category. After they have gathered this minimal information about me, folks tend to feel satisfied that they now know and understand me and where I am coming from. At times they even tell me, “I see where you are coming from!” Yet, nothing could be further from the truth.

What is easily missed about me is the simple fact that I am a Muslim woman. I am often told I “don’t look Muslim!” I wonder, “Did you think Muslims were baked in a cookie-cutter factory? We look like what we were born to look like!” I am also told that I am the first “Muslim” folks have known up close, and then I am further asked to explain the actions of a criminal or terrorist because the crime is conflated with my religion. Crime and terrorism do not have a religion, folks. Terrorist and criminal agendas can manipulate any religion to fit their narrative. And yet, I am held to account for that crime in a very casual conversation. Imagine the burden that is placed on me in that interaction. Islam is a very misunderstood and villainized religion in the world at large but especially in the West. I am not here to change your mind about Islam. I am here to say what Islam means to me.

You may wonder what my Muslim identity means to me? In a word … everything! I am not just a Muslim by birth, but also by choice. If you missed my Muslim identity, you have truly missed the essence and core truth of who I am. My identity as a Muslim is what makes me stay late to assist a student in distress, do my work with care and fairness, pay close attention to fiduciary stewardship of duties assigned to me, speak truthfully, smile even when I don’t want to, bite down on my tongue when I want to say something unkind, uphold good and speak up against injustice, participate in interest-free banking, give to charity, help an elderly person, maintain kindness towards my neighbors and so much more. In short, if you see anything worth any good in me, it is there because my deen (faith) instructs me to do so. When I fall short, it is because I was unable to overpower my baser instincts and have neglected to do my duty as instructed by my deen.

Every good action daily, for me, is motivated because my deen has a recommendation for the correct behavior in such a situation. My Muslim identity means I must filter every thought, action, choice and word I speak. And only if it aligns with goodness, fairness and equity can I proceed. As you can imagine, I fall short often because my baser instincts demand satisfaction, but I recover because I am inspired to do better because of my deen. A lot of the wellness and resilience work I do on campus is evidence-based, and I smile when I see practices — now backed by science to promote health, wellness and equity — that are, in fact, the same practices recommended in Islam.

I hope my narrative has offered additional insight into who I am and how other Muslims like myself are often unfairly boxed because we are a largely unseen community on campus and sidelined to exist in our “designated” space of the Muslim Student Association. We are all around you and we are largely unseen, and we feel the exclusion. Yes, our designated space is important but so is the recognition and awareness that we exist.

