Campus News

Lora Cohen-Vogel selected for National Academies of Sciences committee

The Committee will inform future directions of the Institute of Education Sciences, part of the U.S. Department of Education.

Michael Hobbs, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
Lora Cohen-Vogel
(Image courtesy of the UNC School of Education)

Lora Cohen-Vogel, the UNC School of Education’s Frank A. Daniels Distinguished Professor of Public Policy & Education, has been appointed to the National Academies of Sciences’ Committee on the Future of Educational Research.

The committee, which includes 15 leading educational researchers from across the country, will work to inform future directions of the Institute of Education Sciences, the research and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education.

Read about what Cohen-Vogel will do on the Committee.

