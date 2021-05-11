Lora Cohen-Vogel selected for National Academies of Sciences committee

Lora Cohen-Vogel, the UNC School of Education’s Frank A. Daniels Distinguished Professor of Public Policy & Education, has been appointed to the National Academies of Sciences’ Committee on the Future of Educational Research.

The committee, which includes 15 leading educational researchers from across the country, will work to inform future directions of the Institute of Education Sciences, the research and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education.

