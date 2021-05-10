Carolina field hockey wins 9th national championship

For the third season in a row and the ninth time in program history, Carolina is the NCAA field hockey champion. The Tar Heels beat Michigan 4-3 in overtime on Sunday night to claim what is technically the 2020 national championship, regardless of what the calendar may say.

Carolina, the top seed in the NCAA field for the third year in a row, won on its home turf at Karen Shelton Stadium to finish the season 19-1. Junior Erin Matson, the nation’s leading scorer, scored the game-winner in overtime.

“What a heck of a game,” said coach Karen Shelton, the sport’s winningest coach. “I’m so proud of our kids, but I also have to congratulate the University of Michigan. They played so hard and so tough. They challenged us. We like to play a little slower and a little more methodically, but you can’t do that against them — the pressure comes so fast.”

