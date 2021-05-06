Will people need a vaccine booster?

The large-scale deployment of effective vaccines is globally recognized as the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the high efficacy reported for vaccines currently in use — like Pfizer and Moderna — is based on an average follow-up time of only about two months after the second dose. The question remains: Will people need booster vaccinations?

As large-scale phase 3 placebo-controlled clinical trials for these and other vaccines continue, it would be ideal to both evaluate how long protection lasts while allowing trial participants timely access to highly effective vaccine. In a paper published March 10 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers show how investigators can sequentially cross participants over from the placebo arm to the vaccine arm according to priority groups.

