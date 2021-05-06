Employee Forum delegates hear updates on testing, vaccines

The light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz told Employee Forum delegates during Wednesday’s virtual monthly meeting.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re not there yet, but I’m confident we’re going to get there,” he said about Carolina’s complicated journey through the pandemic. “The safety of our campus has been and will continue to be our No. 1 priority.”

During the spring semester, Carolina conducted close to 200,000 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate for asymptomatic testing less than 1% for the entire semester, he said.

More than 3,500 students have been vaccinated at the Carolina Vaccination Center, and many other students have received the vaccine at other locations, Guskiewicz said. Based on feedback from employees, the clinic opened for special hours to allow third-shift University employees to receive the vaccine at a convenient time.

Forty-three percent of North Carolina’s residents are fully vaccinated, he said. A vaccination rate of 80-85% is needed to reach herd immunity. Guskiewicz said Carolina is looking for ways to get more people vaccinated and is concerned about vaccine hesitancy among some of the population.

Guskiewicz thanked Provost Bob Blouin, who announced May 4 that he is stepping down to return to the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the end of this calendar year. “Bob has been an incredible partner serving in the role of provost and executive vice chancellor in some of the most difficult times that our campus has seen,” he said. “We’re grateful for his hard work and for his dedication for making Carolina a better place.”

On April 22, the University announced a plan for employees to return to campus on July 19, providing three months’ notice. Guskiewicz said the July date was shared in response to feedback from employees, who requested the University set a return date so that employees could make plans.

The University continues to plan for the fall semester and to monitor COVID-19 cases, new science and new information from campus and community health experts. Blouin echoed Guskiewicz’s comments that the University would continue to encourage vaccination and would maintain a “vigorous surveillance testing program” for the fall semester to bring students back to residential living on campus. “I’m confident we can have a very successful fall semester,” Blouin said.

In response to questions from delegates about North Carolina General Assembly House Bill 243, which gives the University of North Carolina System the flexibility to address budgetary impacts of COVID-19 through salary reductions, furloughs, early retirement incentives and reduction in force approval authority, Vice Chancellor of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini explained that this bill was a legislative priority at the beginning of the pandemic for the UNC System schools to have “tools in the toolbox” to manage budget impacts.

The University has been frank and candid about the budget situation, Menghini said. While there are currently no plans to use the tools, having them available provides options if they are needed.

“Our talent is our most valuable asset at this University,” Blouin said. “We need to preserve that talent at all costs.”

Based on feedback from delegates that more information and context were needed around this legislation, Guskiewicz asked Menghini and Forum Chair Shayna Hill to work together on addressing broader communication.

In other news:

Carolina’s new Climate Action Plan , announced April 16, presents a more aggressive strategy for Carolina to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2040, Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Piehler said. He also created the Carolina Sustainability Council , which will transition to Sustainable Carolina, a new comprehensive initiative to move Carolina’s sustainability efforts forward.

, announced April 16, presents a more aggressive strategy for Carolina to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2040, Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Piehler said. He also created the , which will transition to Sustainable Carolina, a new comprehensive initiative to move Carolina’s sustainability efforts forward. Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, UNC School of Medicine department of psychiatry chair, shared an overview of the warning signs of stress, how stress relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and how someone can build a resilience plan.

Wellness Wednesday webinars Overcoming Distorted Negative Thinking is the topic for May 12.

is the topic for May 12. May 8 is State Employee Appreciation Day for all state employees. Menghini said she hopes Carolina will be able to celebrate its annual Employee Appreciation Day this fall.

In other Forum news: