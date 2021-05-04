Lacrosse teams claim ACC titles

Top-seeded North Carolina used a powerful defensive effort Sunday to thwart No. 2 seed Syracuse and win the 2021 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, 9-4, at Dorrance Field.

The women’s team (18-0) captured its fifth straight ACC Championship and the sixth in program history. The women’s team also won its 15th consecutive ACC Tournament game, breaking the previous record of 14, set by Maryland from 2009-14. UNC’s last ACC Tournament loss came in the 2015 championship game to Syracuse.

Later on Sunday, the third-ranked UNC men’s lacrosse team beat No. 2 Duke 15-12 before a crowd of 4,050 at Kenan Stadium. With the win, the men’s team improved to 11-2 overall and 4-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Duke fell to 12-2 overall and also 4-2 in the ACC, so the rivals share this year’s conference title.

Sunday’s women’s championship win

Jamie Ortega recorded a hat trick and two assists for the Tar Heels, while Melissa Sconone scored a pair of goals and added an assist. Katie Hoeg tallied a goal and an assist. She finished with 14 assists in the tournament, breaking her own ACC record of 12, set in 2019. Senior defender Caroline Wakefield highlighted UNC’s stifling defensive effort, recording five caused turnovers and picking up four ground balls.

Freshman Emma Ward had a hand in all four goals for Syracuse (14-3), recording two goals and two assists.

UNC goalie Taylor Moreno was named the ACC Tournament MVP for the second time in her career (2018).

The ACC’s top two defenses throughout the season were showcased on Sunday, as the 13 combined goals marked the fewest ever in the title game of the ACC Championship. The previous low was 15, set in 2005 and 2010. Both teams recorded their fewest goals in a game this season.

North Carolina and Syracuse duked it out in the first half with the teams combining for just six goals. After Syracuse’s Emily Ehle started the scoring at the 25:22 mark, UNC scored three straight goals over the next 10 minutes from Hoeg, Ortega and Elizabeth Hillman.

Neither team scored again until the final minute of the half. Following a UNC yellow card, Syracuse took advantage of the man-up opportunity, breaking a 24-minute scoring drought on Ward’s short goal with 49 seconds left. UNC came right back though as Ortega found Sconone, who finished from short range with 10 seconds left for a 4-2 halftime edge.

The teams traded goals over the first 15 minutes of the second half, with Ward’s second goal pulling the Orange to within 6-4 with 15:25 remaining. UNC stymied Syracuse the rest of the way, holding the Orange scoreless while the Tar Heels scored the final three goals of the game from Sconone, Ally Mastroianni and Ortega.

The men’s matchup

How’s this sound for a good afternoon?

Upset your biggest rival and avenge an overtime loss to claim a share of the conference championship and close out the regular season in front of thousands of fans cheering from the Carolina blue seats.

That’s what Sunday was like for the UNC men’s lacrosse team.

There is no ACC Tournament for men’s lacrosse this year, so the Tar Heels now look ahead to the announcement of the 2021 NCAA Tournament field on May 9.

Senior attackman Chris Gray scored three goals, all in the second quarter, and added three assists to lead UNC. Senior midfielder Justin Anderson also registered a hat trick, and the Tar Heels got two each from junior Henry Schertzinger and sophomore Lance Tillman.

Freshman goalkeeper Collin Krieg finished with 11 saves.

Junior Zac Tucci and sophomore Andrew Tyeryar combined to win 16 of 31 faceoffs, including seven of eight in a second quarter that saw UNC outscore Duke 7-0. “They did a great job of getting us the ball and getting us possessions, and the offense was just flying around and playing really unselfish,” Gray said. “Great credit to Tucci and Tyeryar.”

The Tar Heels outshot the Blue Devils 22-4 in that period and led 13-1 in ground balls.

After UNC opened with goals by Jacob Kelly and Schertzinger, the Blue Devils scored four in a row, including two by Owen Caputo, to take a 4-2 lead late in the first quarter. The Tar Heels then reeled off nine goals in a row in a stretch that went from the end of the first quarter to the start of the third. By the time Anderson scored 1:11 after halftime, Carolina led 11-4. The closest that Duke got after that was the three-goal final margin.

The teams’ first meeting of the season was on April 1 in Durham, when both teams were undefeated. Duke won that game 12-11 in overtime. UNC pulled this one out while playing without a starting midfielder, senior Tanner Cook, who was sidelined with an injury. In Cook’s absence, freshman Cole Herbert made his first career start. “With not having Tanner Cook today, having guys like Cole Herbert and Lance Tillman play the way they did was just fantastic,” UNC Lacrosse Head Coach Joe Breschi said. “We controlled the tempo in the second quarter and it gave us that cushion. They made a run, which we knew was going to happen.”

But the Tar Heels were able to hold the Blue Devils off and hang on for the win, and the trophy. Carolina last won an ACC title in 2017 when it claimed the tournament championship. UNC last shared a regular-season title in 2016.

In earning this one, the Tar Heels were far from alone on the UNC campus. In addition to the Tar Heel women’s lacrosse team winning its fifth-straight ACC Championship earlier Sunday at Dorrance Field, the field hockey team had punched a ticket for its 12th-straight final four appearance at nearby Karen Shelton Stadium. Last weekend the UNC women’s tennis team won its fifth ACC title in a row.

“It inspires us to do our part,” said Breschi. “We all support each other.”

Read more stories on Carolina athletics at GoHeels.com