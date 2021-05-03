Carolina women’s tennis captures fifth straight ACC championship

The top-ranked and top-seeded Carolina women’s tennis team took home another Atlantic Coast Conference title on April 25.

Carolina (26-0) scored a 4-1 win over sixth-seeded Georgia Tech (18-10) in the finals of the 2021 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship at Rome Tennis Center. The league championship is the fifth straight for the Tar Heels under the watch of head coach Brian Kalbas and the program’s 11th overall.

Kalbas’ six total ACC championships at Carolina rank second in league history behind Duke head coach Jamie Ashworth’s eight.

