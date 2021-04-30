Campus News

Graduate and post-doctoral students join Carolina COVID-19 Student Service Corps efforts

The students are helping to process and analyze COVID-19 tests in the diagnostic laboratory at the Genome Sciences building at night.

The Graduate School, Friday, April 30th, 2021
Genome Science Building
UNC Genome Sciences Building

An interdisciplinary group of graduate and post-doctoral students have joined together to process and analyze samples that are collected across campus as part of the Carolina COVID-19 Student Service Corps initiative, resulting in a robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefani Baca-Atlas, a Ph.D. student in the UNC School of Social Work, responded to a call for volunteers from The Graduate School’s Dean Suzanne Barbour in January 2021.

“There can be a lot of pressure to focus on school, your dissertation, teaching,” Baca-Atlas said. “It doesn’t feel like there can be a lot of time to volunteer, even though something like this feels so urgent. By saying ‘join me,’ she took this great opportunity to say: This is a priority.”

Volunteers and staff have facilitated more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests from the University community since January 2021. Several nights a week, graduate students work after hours in a diagnostic laboratory at the Genome Sciences building to facilitate the testing efforts.

Read more about how graduate students are helping in the COVID-19 response. 

You May Also Like...