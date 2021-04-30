Graduate and post-doctoral students join Carolina COVID-19 Student Service Corps efforts
The students are helping to process and analyze COVID-19 tests in the diagnostic laboratory at the Genome Sciences building at night.
An interdisciplinary group of graduate and post-doctoral students have joined together to process and analyze samples that are collected across campus as part of the Carolina COVID-19 Student Service Corps initiative, resulting in a robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stefani Baca-Atlas, a Ph.D. student in the UNC School of Social Work, responded to a call for volunteers from The Graduate School’s Dean Suzanne Barbour in January 2021.
“There can be a lot of pressure to focus on school, your dissertation, teaching,” Baca-Atlas said. “It doesn’t feel like there can be a lot of time to volunteer, even though something like this feels so urgent. By saying ‘join me,’ she took this great opportunity to say: This is a priority.”
Volunteers and staff have facilitated more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests from the University community since January 2021. Several nights a week, graduate students work after hours in a diagnostic laboratory at the Genome Sciences building to facilitate the testing efforts.
