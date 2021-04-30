Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison treasures his ties to North Carolina

The story of Richard “Ritch” Allison is the kind that inspires people — evidence that the American dream carries on.

The first in his family to go to college, the Charlotte native applied to only one school — the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Today Allison is CEO of Domino’s, one of the best-known brands in the world.

“I’m a first-generation college graduate,” says Allison. “The opportunities I have gained professionally have changed my life and my family’s life.”

