Cards, cross-stitch, crochet and more

Over the past year, as the pandemic shut down restaurants, shops, gyms and other gathering places, it forced us all to change the way we use our leisure time. One side effect of being stuck at home was that we spent more time pursuing our current hobbies, learning new skills and exploring other pursuits. I picked up my knitting needles. (You can read about my Pandemic in Pink Sweater here.)

When The Well put out a call for University employees who have been particularly prolific, creative or dedicated in their pandemic hobbies, we received an overwhelming response! We featured many of them over the past few months, introducing you to talented artists, prolific crafters and inspired creators of all kinds. But all things — including this pandemic, we sincerely hope — must come to an end. And so we present our final installment of Carolina’s Pandemic Hobbyists.

Card making

Martinette Horner, clinical assistant professor, School of Education

I can’t think of a more appropriate time for making and sending cards than during a pandemic when we are largely unable to visit with friends and family. Who couldn’t use more happy mail these days?

I’ve always enjoyed crafting. I began a color-filled journey into card making over 15 years ago when I was a graduate student studying to be a school principal. At that time, I saw card making as my therapy — making something with my hands is always therapeutic for me. Putting a smile on someone’s face when they go to the mailbox is just the cherry on top! My 93-year-old grandmother is still my biggest fan! Now that my visits with her are socially distanced, usually in the yard or by phone, I can still flood her mailbox with happy mail or what I sometimes call a hug in an envelope.

I still think of card making as a form of therapy, but I get as much satisfaction these days by teaching others the craft. In addition to sending more cards by mail than ever, I look to Facebook Live and Zoom virtual card classes to share the craft with others. Card making is also an opportunity to laugh and chat with other crafters. My youngest student is a 3-year-old who takes her crafting seriously and enjoys sending her handcrafted greetings to others she loves. She’s quite good at it!

Cross-stitch and quilting

JJ Bauer, visual resources curator and teaching assistant professor, art and art history department, College of Arts & Sciences and adjunct faculty, School of Information and Library Science I am a cross-stitcher and quilter who turned my twice a month craft meetup at Open Eye Cafe into a weekly virtual meetup, which we are now continuing in the hybrid format of Zoom (for those of us who are unvaccinated, aren’t ready to be among people or have moved away from Chapel Hill) and in-person outside on members’ porches (for those of us who are vaccinated). I also decided for the first time to try blackwork and a stitch-a-long — bits of the pattern were released by the designer, Peppermint Purple, each week of the year, and people shared their progress and ideas on Facebook. I also made two coronavirus-based cross stitch images, because why not? I spent more time on quilt projects and finished a William Morris quilt for my mom and a Gustav Klimt quilt for me. I made a lot of masks for myself and others (as did most sewists I know), but I focused some of them on modern designers and architects to wear while teaching the history of Modern Architecture. (I was teaching a hy-flex course at first, so I only wore these for myself after we went to all-remote teaching in the fall.)

Houseplants Carleigh Gabryel, media relations specialist, School of Medicine and UNC Health I’ve been working at home since March, and my biggest hobby is taking care of my ever-growing houseplant collection. I’ve had my ups and downs with it, but I’ve got a pretty strong crew of around 55 plants now that just makes me really happy. I don’t think I’d be as far along in my houseplant hobby under different circumstances. Growing plants has given me purpose, joy and community in a time when all three can be difficult to find. Owning plants has opened a world of socialization and camaraderie that I didn’t have before the pandemic. Plants are a safe and (mostly) happy topic that I’ve been able to share with people I wouldn’t otherwise have had the chance to interact with. I started collecting plants when my husband and I moved into our first home together in October 2019. When the pandemic started, I had around 10 plants scattered throughout our house, not counting the plants on our porches or the landscaping I maintain in front and behind our house. When I learned I could be working from home indefinitely, and by myself (my husband continued to go into work), my plant affinity grew even stronger. To me, it feels almost healing or comforting to take care of a plant and see it grow. Every new leaf is a sign that we’re moving in the right direction. Each time we see a large Monstera deliciosa (swiss cheese plant) or Alocasia (elephant ear) leaf emerge and unfurl is a moment of pride and celebration. My plant collection will continue to grow until I either run out of space or hit a number so high that I can’t properly maintain them all. Plants help purify the air, so the more the better in that sense. My husband enjoys them and even goes plant shopping with me sometimes. We’ve found a nursery in Raleigh that also serves beer and wine — genius. Crochet Carolyn Fryberger, assistant director of economic development, NCGrowth CREATE at Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise

I have recently taken to crocheting. In the last three weeks, I have made 40 hats; I started with hats for my co-worker’s kids and the list has quickly grown. I’ve also started making tiny hats for eggs from my pandemic chickens! A couple pics are below. The first (center) is from a donation I made to Diapers for Black Durham, and the second (right) is pretty self-explanatory.

Video

Evan Jones, graduate student assistant, Office for Undergraduate Research

Two things happened in the Winter of 2020; COVID hit, and I also watched the Friday Center parking lot transform into a site of abandonment; people disappeared, cars were no longer there, and it seemed terrifically different. I started running and exercising there, originally to rehabilitate a health issue, and eventually ran 13.6 miles there — my first half-marathon — in this really cool, quasi-abandoned parking lot.

Since I had done so much media production, and I had a phone, a camera and a computer with the Adobe Creative suite (thanks, UNC) and a microphone, I just started scripting videos and editing together found footage and stuff I thought was cool with royalty-free music, and boom. I’ve been creating videos, and even launched a YouTube channel (Crusher Jones) that’s updated at a delightfully glacial pace. Since most of them are written essays, I often have several videos (right now I have five or six of them) I simply have to finalize and upload, but I do them when I feel like it and when it makes sense for me. I’m probably the only person on Earth who does YouTube stuff to relax. It’s pretty all over the place in terms of content, and you can tell I grew up in the ’80s in Houston — raucous Hong Kong action film suggestions right next to videos about place-as-process and tips on running and old Japanese mechanical animation reviews — but that’s the stuff I like.

In terms of the parking lot, I ended up doing a media-heavy ethnographic study of the lot and the surrounding area, which I just presented at the American Association of Geographers’ annual conference and which I’m rewriting for publication. This was after the conference center itself became a COVID-19 vaccination site; it was wild to see how some areas of it were still sort of “abandoned,” in the sense you had to figure out their narrative yourself, while others were highly regulated. One part disused park and ride, one part medical intervention area! I took a ton of photos and in general just sort of saw how it “worked,” paying attention to overall patterns and flows and processes as opposed to individual experiences.