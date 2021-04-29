North Carolina Botanical Garden receives national Garden Stewardship Award

The North Carolina Botanical Garden is the first-ever recipient of The American Horticultural Society’s new Garden Stewardship Award, which recognizes a public garden that embraces and exemplifies sustainable horticultural practices in design, maintenance and/or programs.

The horticulture staff incorporates a conservation ethic into every aspect of their work, from plant selection and landscape design to water use, integrated pest management, renewable energy and recycled and reused materials. Learn more about their programs and the Garden Stewardship Award on the American Horticultural Society’s website.

