Essential UNC recognizes hardworking employees

A social media campaign by the University of North Carolina System highlights faculty and staff for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jane Calloway, The Well, Thursday, April 29th, 2021
Seven UNC employees who were recognized by the UNC system
(Image courtesy of the UNC System)

Four Carolina employees are among those featured in the University of North Carolina System’s Essential UNC social media campaign.

Launched on April 9, the campaign recognizes the hardworking employees at all of the 17 UNC System schools who are essential in keeping campuses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the Carolina employees featured are:

“So many of our employees fade to the background of everyday campus operations, but it’s those very employees who are so essential to making our universities succeed,” said UNC System President Peter Hans in a press release about the campaign. “This campaign is an opportunity for us to say ‘thank you’ to the many faculty and staff members who’ve not only kept our campuses open, but also kept our students safe and on track for academic progress.”

To read stories about faculty and staff across the UNC System, visit the Essential UNC webpage and follow #EssentialUNC on Twitter.

