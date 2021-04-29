Essential UNC recognizes hardworking employees

Four Carolina employees are among those featured in the University of North Carolina System’s Essential UNC social media campaign.

Launched on April 9, the campaign recognizes the hardworking employees at all of the 17 UNC System schools who are essential in keeping campuses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the Carolina employees featured are:

Amir Barzan, an associate professor in the School of Medicine, who also oversaw the creation of the Carolina Together Testing Program.

Viji Sathy, a professor in the department of psychology and neuroscience in the College of Arts & Sciences, who helped fellow faculty members keep teaching after the pandemic disrupted campus life.

Charlin Bolin Tickle, a UNC Police officer who has logged more than 1,300 hours patrolling on campus while many other employees have worked from home.

Zeynep Tufekci, an associate professor in the School of Information and Library Science, whose scholarship involving COVID-19 has influenced health policy, scientists and the public.

“So many of our employees fade to the background of everyday campus operations, but it’s those very employees who are so essential to making our universities succeed,” said UNC System President Peter Hans in a press release about the campaign. “This campaign is an opportunity for us to say ‘thank you’ to the many faculty and staff members who’ve not only kept our campuses open, but also kept our students safe and on track for academic progress.”

To read stories about faculty and staff across the UNC System, visit the Essential UNC webpage and follow #EssentialUNC on Twitter.