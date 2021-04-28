Carolina honors 11 individuals and one organization for outstanding public service

On April 15 at the annual Public Service Awards event, Carolina honored 11 individuals and one organization for outstanding contributions to the campus and broader communities. This year’s event was held virtually; you can watch and share the video recording.

CCPS Director Lynn Blanchard noted that Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz often says, “While we are formally known as the University of North Carolina … We might better be known as the University for North Carolina.”

“That is apparent in considering the many individuals and communities across North Carolina who have benefitted from the teaching, research and service of this year’s award winners,” Blanchard said. “They, in turn, represent the many other students, faculty and staff who engage in some way with the state every day to make a difference.”

