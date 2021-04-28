Asian voices at Carolina

In light of the alarming increase in anti-Asian violence and sentiment, there is concern at Carolina about the safety and well-being of Asian faculty, staff and students. Members of the Carolina community grieve for their losses, share in their successes and strive to become better partners and allies.

In hopes of building a better sense of understanding of the difficulties and lived experiences of Asian friends and colleagues, several have generously shared their stories. In their own words, Carolina faculty and staff tell the community about their connection to heritage and culture, navigating a sense of belonging (or not) and their concerns for the future.

Heidi Kim

associate professor of English and comparative literature and adjunct associate professor of American studies in the College of Arts & Sciences and director of the Asian American Center

“I’m proud to be part of a large, diverse Asian/Pacific American community. We’ve had to come together around bad times recently, but I want to share and celebrate our individual stories and triumphs as well. My family is from Korea; my father’s family is from the north and escaped to South Korea before all movement was closed off, and my mother’s family also suffered greatly in the war and the prewar period. Our resilience and our outlook on life is definitely marked by those experiences, even mine. My parents immigrated to the United States in the 1970s, and my brother and I were born here. Like a lot of immigrants of their generation, my parents didn’t teach us Korean, and we didn’t have the opportunity to visit Korea very much. But we certainly grew up with blended culture, and now I’m trying to pass that on to my daughter — in some ways, she’s even getting more exposure than I did since there is better availability and diversity now. For example, she loves the picture book “Where’s Halmoni?” and we have a dual-language book and CD of Korean songs. Nothing like that existed when I was a child. I’m delighted that she can have this kind of early exposure and I’m privileged to have the education and resources to find all kinds of books and materials for her. That access is what I want for all of my students and our whole community.

Discovering an Asian American identity happened for me at the age of 12, thanks to my brother. He was in college and took a course with Franklin Odo, a founding figure of Asian American studies. By proxy, I was introduced to pan-Asian American history and literature, and happily, Franklin later became a wonderful mentor of mine as well. I remember reading enormous tomes of history by scholars like Ronald Takaki and (as you might expect for a future English professor) every available Asian American literature anthology and a ton of novels. A lot of those novels made it into my dissertation and my scholarly books, decades later! My brother also co-led a student strike for ethnic studies, which was a huge event in my family and sowed the seeds of my understanding of how ethnic studies and centers get going at universities.

I was born and raised in New Jersey, which does not have a large historical population of Asian American and Pacific Islanders, and while there was a small critical mass of new Asian Americans in my town, there was next to nothing in the curriculum. I think that my informal education via my brother contributed a lot to my sense of self and my self-confidence, which is why K-12 and higher education are so important. I had a diverse group of friends that included Asian Americans of various ethnicities both in high school and in college, but there was only one course on Asian American studies, which I didn’t get to take as I was rapidly shifting away from my initial physics major. But in graduate school, I found a warm second home in the Asian American studies program at Northwestern University, which shaped my academic career. This was only an undergraduate minor at the time, but the faculty there were incredibly welcoming, and I still talk to and work with many of them regularly. Everything I learned from watching them build that program has helped me to found the Asian American Center this year. I’m so proud of the way that our campus has rallied around the Center. Asian American and Pacific Islanders are a growing and important part of Carolina, and everything I do is with the goal of creating a strong Center that can help educate and engage the entire community.”

Anna An-Tseng Wu

associate vice chancellor for facilities services

“What drives individuals to prey on our vulnerable parents, sisters and daughters? It’s impossible for Asian Americans to not see the faces of our families when they read about these assaults. Anti-Asian rhetoric and violence against Asian Americans are not new. This time, though, we are fighting back. What has changed? Are we finally shedding the face mask that hides our frustration at others calling us foreign in our homeland? Are we realizing that ‘model minority status’ does not convey acceptance? Or are we announcing that bullying and fear-mongering will not snuff our resilience or strip away our rights as Americans?

In 2019, I had the honor of serving on the provost committee at the Asian American Center. Then and now, I marvel at the energy and determination of our Asian American students and alumni who articulated the importance and drove the creation of this center. Our student leaders united around the goal of establishing a center dedicated to education, organization and advocacy for Asian Americans.

Carolina students demonstrated that our diverse community can come together as a melting pot of Asian Americans to find a united voice. I did not have this resource as a college student in the 1970s. This gives me hope in a time of personal despair.”

Samantha Luu

associate director of the UNC Peer Support Core in the department of health in the Gillings School of Global Public Health

“When I was asked to write this reflection on my Asian identity and culture, I thought, “Well, just Asian doesn’t quite cover it.” I would say that I am an Asian American woman of Chinese ethnicity by way of Vietnam who lives in the South. All of those identities inextricably intersect with my racial identity; isolating the “Asian” part is nearly impossible. And there’s a lot to love within that identity and within the vast array of cultural hallmarks of Asian and Asian American peoples (if we were to isolate) — resilient histories, healing practices, foods, geographies, languages, arts, sports, sciences, religions, trades, diasporic groups. However, I’m not always made to feel that way … here in America … as an American. Thus, “Asian” was a fraught and lonely thing to be.

From microaggressions to assault to media stereotypes to overtly racist legislation, Asians in America have been impacted by all levels of racism — systemic, interpersonal and internalized. And worse, we have been denied our own histories and gaslit to minimize our experiences of discrimination while being perceived as a perpetual threat to our nation. All of this only serves to uphold white supremacy and undercut racial solidarity in the most insidious of ways (and not just racial histories and solidarity, also those of class, gender, sexual identity and others too).

I’ll admit — I was part of the problem for a long time. I internalized a lot of racism toward self and group, thus perpetuating my own community’s oppression. I wanted no more than necessary association with any of the cultural hallmarks I mentioned because they made me different and to be different made me a target. As I grew passionate about health and education equity, I didn’t question the absence of the Asian community in research or interventions because I was taught and told that Asian disparities didn’t exist or that they merited less attention than others. My experiences, as well as those of my peers and my family, of anti-Asian discrimination, were thus void and the root for my initial passion stifled. Unfortunately, I am sure I’m not alone in any of these experiences.

It will be a lifelong effort, but I am unlearning some of the harmful systemic and personal narratives about my racialized self and community. In this effort, I’m also not alone.

And in that, I am heartened by the fact that I’m not really alone as an Asian person in the world or in America. I belong to a group that is vast in its diversity, number and experiences. I am heartened by the adamant rejection of racism by Asian/Asian American youth and elders. I am heartened that folks actually joined the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Grad Student group that we formed here at Carolina and that UNC-Chapel Hill, a primarily white institution in the South and my two-time alma mater, now has an official Asian American Center. I am heartened that, though it took a horrific mass shooting and murder of Asian women, people are actually recognizing the Asian and Asian American experiences rather than simultaneously othering and capitalizing on them — our rage and grief are being heard. I am heartened that the identities that I pushed away for so long are really my catalyst for affecting positive change in our society and I embrace them.

And in that, perhaps I have serendipitously found myself in astounding company. Grace Lee Boggs was an Asian American activist, organizer and philosopher integral to the organization of Black workers in Detroit. Though she did not advocate on behalf of Asian people for most of her life, she opened her autobiography, “Living for Change,” with these lines: “Had I not been born female and Chinese American, I would not have realized from early on that fundamental changes were necessary in our society.”

I have always wanted to contribute to those necessary fundamental changes in society and, invaluably, I’m re-learning how and why my identity is inextricably linked to the root and fate of those changes. How and why my identity as an Asian American woman of Chinese ethnicity by way of Vietnam who lives in the South is a catalyst and connector rather than a target and wedge. In that, I know I’m not alone.”

Suzanne Harris

assistant professor in the Eshelman School of Pharmacy and director of well-being and resilience

“Growing up as a first-generation Filipino American in a small rural town in Texas, I certainly have unique experiences that have shaped my perspective on my heritage and how I view the importance of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of my life. My parents moved to the U.S. from the Philippines in the mid-1960s, a time when many doctors from foreign countries were coming to the U.S. to train and practice medicine. Their goal was to build a family and live the “American dream,” having themselves come from small provinces in the Philippines. My parents shared stories of Filipino town festivals and how getting a good education was a luxury, not a standard, and they came from a long lineage of farmers, engineers and teachers. In the first 10 years of my parents moving to the U.S., they had four children and lost their parents, all the while learning to live in a new country, balancing the stressors of their medical residency and early careers, with no immediate family for support. Hearing these stories made me so proud to realize how resilient my parents were and why even to this day, they are still my role models!

Raising my siblings and me in their new country that they loved, I know they struggled with balancing how to instill in us pride for our Filipino culture, while also striving to acclimate us to the American life, because in their eyes, the more we fit in, the easier our lives would be. So, I often found that I felt like I lived in two worlds. My life at home — filled with joyful, loud Filipino parties with amazing food, cultural dances and where everyone was my “auntie” or “uncle” despite no relation, and stories of my parents’ meager upbringing in a country where elder siblings commonly put their younger siblings through college. This was much different than my life in the ‘other’ world — where I had few friends who looked like me and I wanted to be just like them, where I strived to blend in, make good grades and show my worth because that is what my parents felt was needed for me to exceed as Filipino in America.

In hindsight, I realize my parents’ desire to assimilate us is why my parents never taught us their native language, and it saddens me that they felt this way. I poignantly recall times people made derogatory remarks to my parents “to go back to where you came from” if they were speaking their native language to each other in public. It was as if that made them any less American, despite the fact they were U.S. citizens and had dedicated their entire professional career taking care of patients in their communities. These are the memories that make recent violent events towards Asian people triggering for me. My parents raised us to have an open mind and embrace differences, respect others’ cultures — because they wanted us to treat others how we want to be treated, and even though my parents never said it, maybe better than how they were treated.

For these reasons, for them and for myself, I try to keep that same perspective, especially when dealing with these difficult times. I’m grateful for my friends and colleagues who have reached out to me, offering words of support. And in return, I have made an effort to do the same for my friends, peers and students from Asian communities, as they may be hurting even if they aren’t saying so. I remind myself that one person’s horrific act does not define a whole population of people. And for my own well-being, I’ll keep sharing and listening, and try to believe the best in people and stay hopeful that the world can be better. That’s what my parents would do, and how I believe they were resilient all these years. I’m now raising two young girls of biracial descent, trying my best to ensure they grow up knowing both their parent’s heritages, being proud of their backgrounds, having kind hearts and hearing stories from their Lolo and Lola (aka ‘grandpa’ and ‘grandma’ in Tagalog). They deserve to grow up in a country where they don’t have to be fearful of being different. We can be better for them — so their generation can grow up where people come from a place of being curious and open to learning from others who don’t always share their experiences or look like them.”

