Campus News

Caring for Carolina’s bees

Through the Carolina Beekeeping Club, Tar Heels are learning to care for hives and exploring the impact bees have on our environment and food systems.

John Roberts, University Communications, Friday, April 23rd, 2021

Press the play button above to watch the video.

High above campus, on the roof of the FedEx Global Education Center, a group of students are caring for one of Carolina’s most valuable resources: bees.

Through the Carolina Beekeeping Club, Tar Heels are learning to care for hives and exploring the impact bees have on our environment and food systems.

Members of the Carolina Beekeeper Club inspect their hive on the top of the FedEx Global Building.

Members of the Carolina Beekeeping Club inspect their hive on the top of the FedEx Global Education Center. (Photo by Johnny Andrews)

“Having a hive on campus like UNC is really important because it gives us a little of a boost,” says Adrienne Lambert, a Carolina sophomore and the vice president of the club. “They’re helping our immediate environment here. Without bees, we wouldn’t be able to have the fruits, the vegetables, the flowers that we see on a daily basis.”

As spring comes into full swing, the Carolina community can see firsthand how the bees have been working to make Chapel Hill beautiful and vibrant. The bees from the Carolina Beekeeping Club hive can pollinate plants as far away as the Coker Arboretum — providing for the flowers and plants across our campus.

A member of the Carolina Beekeeping Club showing the hives' queen.

A member of the Carolina Beekeeping Club showing the hives’ queen.

“It’s a vital resource for all of the local community,” says Michael Bowen, a senior in the club.

Lambert and Bowen say the club aims to bring greater awareness to the impact bees and other pollinators have on the environment.

“As long as we can satiate every student’s appetite for being aware about the environment and learning how to help local bee populations, that’s my biggest hope for this club,” Bowen says.

Read more stories from UNC.edu.

You May Also Like...

    • Changing minds — and lives

      UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Professor Jim Johnson has spent his career making a difference and paying it forward.

    • Where science meets solutions

      Interdisciplinary faculty research that tackles compelling problems is supported by the Institute for Convergent Science with the goal of expediting the research-to-marketplace pipeline.

    • University leaders announce employee return date

      To prepare for a more typical campus experience, leaders announced a return date of July 19, 2021, and provided the latest details about ongoing planning for the fall semester.