University leaders announce employee return date

University leaders announced an employee return date of July 19, 2021, and provided details about planning for a more “normal” fall semester in a campus message sent April 22.

“Our hope is that by providing this date now, employees currently working remotely have sufficient time to prepare for a full campus return, and that those needing ADA accommodations or other workplace supports have ample time to work with their supervisors and managers, as well as the EOC Office, to arrange for them,” continued the message, which was sent by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini.

“A little more than a year ago, campus as we knew it changed dramatically. Students were sent home, classes were moved online, and many of us began to work remotely,” the leaders wrote. “At the time, we thought these transitions would be short-lived. Fourteen months later, however, we all know otherwise. We owe incredible gratitude to those who have remained on campus, working to keep the doors open, the classrooms and residence halls clean, safe and occupied, and the research ongoing in labs across the University.”

The message acknowledged that Carolina students, faculty and staff have followed COVID-19 community standards and participated regularly in the Carolina Together Testing Program — and that the evidence suggests these measures have worked. Since mid-January, the asymptomatic testing positivity rates among the campus community have remained well below 1%. Likewise, vaccine distribution has continued, K-12 schools in the area have returned to in-person instruction, and Gov. Roy Cooper continues to ease restrictions on movement and gatherings.

These inroads in the fight to slow the spread of the virus mean the University is now able to plan for the fall semester, and one that will look more “normal” in many ways, including:

The University anticipates inviting all enrolled students back to campus in the fall.

Any instruction that previously transitioned to become remote will revert back to in-person, meaning students will receive their instruction in Carolina’s on-campus classrooms. Programs such as Carolina Away and other pre-approved programs such as the University’s traditional online degree programs will remain online.

Carolina Housing is expecting to maximize occupancy while still honoring the COVID-19 Community Standards and preserving space for quarantine and isolation.

University leaders expect faculty and staff to return to on-site work accordingly, such that Carolina can provide the full on-campus and residential environment expected by its students.

“We recognize that there will be questions about what a full-scale return looks like, and we are working on the answers,” the message continued.

In the coming weeks and months, the University will provide communications and training for employees, supervisors, managers and department chairs outlining specific details.

Details provided about the fall semester include:

The University will maintain the campus COVID-19 Community Standards throughout the fall semester although those standards will likely be modified based on guidance from campus health care experts.

It is expected that masks will remain a requirement on campus and testing will continue in some fashion, though likely at a lesser frequency.

Leaders will be reevaluating the campus physical distancing requirements as more definitive information and guidance emerges from the CDC, FDA, Carolina’s local health experts and the UNC System Office over the next several weeks.

There may be more remote and hybrid work options available for some positions, but University leaders are awaiting final guidance from the UNC System Office on how that would be implemented. Leaders have begun conversations with deans and vice chancellors about reviewing job duties and business needs, as well as physical spaces, in advance of that guidance.

Work is ongoing on more updates about details like parking, transportation and workspaces more generally.

“We know that for some of you, the lack of specifics is yet one more unknown in the face of big change,” the message continued. “We understand, but thought it most important to share with you the campus return date so that you could make plans while we continue to work on the details.”

Updates leading up to the return will be provided via email and will be posted to the Human Resources and the Carolina Together websites. Training opportunities will be communicated directly in the coming weeks and months.