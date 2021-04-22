Stacy Wall shoots from the hip about his award-winning, artful directorial style

UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media alumnus Stacy Wall ’89, one of the industry’s most highly respected commercial directors and a generous supporter of the school via the Emma Lineberger Scholarship Endowment Fund, visited remotely with Professor John Sweeney’s sports marketing class earlier this semester from his Los Angeles office.

Speaking via Zoom with 30 students, Wall shared the ups and downs of life on the cutting edge of directing television commercials for some of the world’s biggest brands. He began by detailing how he switched to Carolina’s media and journalism major in the late 1980s out of sheer math avoidance and, fortunately, “stumbled” into an advertising course which led to two John Sweeney advertising creative classes.

