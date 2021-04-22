9 to receive honorary degrees

During Spring Commencement next month, nine people will receive honorary degrees from the University, including four chosen in 2021 and five from 2020, when Spring Commencement was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commencement speakers Anthony S. Fauci and Kizzmekia S. Corbett will receive honorary Doctor of Science degrees. Six others will receive honorary Doctor of Laws degrees, and one will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

2021 recipients

Kizzmekia S. Corbett

Doctor of Science

Kizzmekia S. Corbett ’14 (Ph.D.) is a post-doctoral research fellow at NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center (VRC). Appointed to the VRC in 2014, she serves as the team lead for coronavirus research within the VRC’s Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory, under the supervision and scientific leadership of Dr. Barney S. Graham. In this role, she conducts basic and preclinical research and worked on preclinical development of the mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19. A viral immunologist by training, Corbett’s research investigates the mechanisms of viral pathogenesis and host immunity as they pertain to vaccine development. In addition to basic and preclinical research, Corbett invests much of her time bringing STEM awareness to youth in local communities through mentorship and volunteering. Combining her scientific interests with her knack for mentoring, she aspires to become an independent principal investigator.

Anthony S. Fauci

Doctor of Science

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, where he oversees an extensive research portfolio focused on infectious and immune-mediated diseases. As the longtime chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, Fauci has made many seminal contributions in basic and clinical research and is one of the world’s most-cited biomedical scientists. He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program that has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.

W. Lowry Caudill

Doctor of Laws

Lowry Caudill has been described as “the Tar Heel version of a Renaissance man.” Over the course of his career, he has excelled in science, business and philanthropy.

Raised in Shelby, North Carolina, he came to Carolina as an undergraduate and earned a degree in chemistry in 1979. After earning his doctorate in the same field at Indiana University, he returned to his home state to work for Glaxo Inc. In 1991, he and a colleague started Magellan Laboratories, a pharmaceutical development company. After selling this company in 2002, he became worldwide president of pharmaceutical development for Cardinal Health, leading more than 1,400 employees in nine sites across the United States and Europe.

Caudill has given back to his alma mater in many ways. He chaired the Chancellor’s Innovation Circle, which created the Innovate@Carolina Roadmap; led the searches for the current athletic director and vice chancellor for university development; served on the steering committee for the Carolina First Campaign; and currently is a co-chair for the Campaign for Carolina. He played a key role in the creation of the College of Arts & Science’s applied physical sciences department, the first new basic science department at Carolina in more than 40 years. He was a member of Carolina’s Board of Trustees from 2011 to 2019 and served as its chair. Caudill received UNC-Chapel Hill’s Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2008 and the General Alumni Association’s Distinguished Service Medal in 2014. The chemistry building, Caudill Laboratories, was named in his honor, as well as his wife’s, Susan Self Caudill ’80, in 2007.

As a colleague once said, “His fingerprints will be on the future of Carolina.”

Donald Williams Curtis

Doctor of Laws

Donald Curtis began his media career at the age of 15, selling radio advertising to local merchants in his hometown of Bessemer City, North Carolina. After his undergraduate days at Carolina, he was a pioneer in cable television, acquiring a number of franchises and building some of North Carolina’s first cable systems. In 1967, he sold his interests in cable TV, and built his first radio station. Over the decades that followed, he became a major figure in broadcasting as chair and CEO of the Curtis Media Group, which owns and operates 32 leading radio brands across North Carolina. Some of its notable operations include legendary stations WPTF and WQDR in Raleigh, in addition to stations in Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Winston-Salem, Burlington, Laurinburg, Goldsboro, Boone, Lenoir and Fayetteville. The company also operates the North Carolina News Network, the Triangle Traffic Network, the Southern Farm Network and the ACC Sports Journal. A member of the N.C. Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame, he has served numerous terms on the UNC-TV Board of Trustees.

Curtis served on UNC-Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees and, in 2005, received the William Richardson Davie Award — the board’s highest honor recognizing extraordinary service to the University and the state. He chaired the UNC General Alumni Association (2011–2012), served on the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Board of Visitors and founded the UNC Children’s Hospital Radiothon, which has raised tens of millions of dollars since 1998. He has also served as a member of the UNC Health Care System Board of Directors.

Carolina renamed the auditorium in Memorial Hall as the Beasley-Curtis Auditorium to honor his contribution in renovating this space for the arts. An avid supporter of UNC Athletics, he has not missed a home football game since 1959.

In 2018, the Curtis Foundation announced a transformational gift to the University of more than $21 million to support the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, the School of Medicine, UNC Hospitals and UNC Athletics. He is a member of the UNC School of Media and Journalism Hall of Fame.

2020 recipients

Anne Cates

Doctor of Laws

Anne Cates has a deep relationship with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she has played many important leadership roles. A 1953 graduate, she remained in the Chapel Hill area after graduation and taught elementary school for a few years before starting a family. When her children were grown, she volunteered at the General Alumni Association and eventually became its president in 1995. She was one of the few women to hold that title. She played a key role in establishing the George Watts Hill Alumni Center, and then helped found the Carolina Club, the Alumni Center’s social hub, and served as its first chair.

She later joined the board of directors for the Educational Foundation, better known as the Rams Club, and served as both treasurer and president over the span of more than a decade. She also served as vice chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors and led the kickoff celebration for Carolina’s Bicentennial Campaign, which raised $440 million to support academics. She joined the UNC Board of Trustees and became the first woman to chair that body in Carolina’s history. Later, she went on to serve on the UNC System Board of Governors.

Her decades of commitment to the University have earned her the William Richardson Davie Award and the General Alumni Association’s Distinguished Service Medal. The University recently named a Bridge Builders Scholarship in her honor, recognizing her as someone whose work and personal example helped forge a more inclusive, unified and aspirational Carolina community.

Bernadette Gray-Little

Doctor of Laws

Bernadette Gray-Little retired as chancellor of the University of Kansas in 2017, and before that was a professor and leader at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A Tar Heel born, she grew up in Beaufort County. After earning her doctorate from Saint Louis University, she began her academic career at Carolina in 1971 as an assistant professor, and over time served as chair of the psychology department, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and then provost and executive vice chancellor.

In 2009, she moved from Chapel Hill to become the first woman and African American chancellor at the University of Kansas. She made that university a national model among its peers by revising admission standards, enhancing student financial aid, introducing an innovative general education curriculum and improving graduation rates. She expanded the schools of medicine, pharmacy, nursing and engineering and transformed the campus with 50 capital projects. To help achieve these goals, she led the university through a campaign that raised nearly $1.7 billion. KU recently recognized these accomplishments by renaming the new Integrated Science Building in her honor.

Beyond her university leadership, she has served on the boards of the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities. She currently sits on the boards of the Online Computer Library Center and UNC Health Care System. While at Carolina, she received the General Alumni Association’s Distinguished Service Medal and was inducted into both the Order of the Golden Fleece and the Order of the Grail-Valkyries and in 2014 was honored with the William Richardson Davie Award.

Carla Hayden

Doctor of Laws

Carla Hayden was sworn in as the 14th Librarian of Congress in September 2016. Hayden, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library, was nominated to the position by President Barack Obama in February 2016 and her nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in July.

Prior to her latest post she served, since 1993, as CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Maryland. Hayden was nominated by President Obama to be a member of the National Museum and Library Services Board in January 2010 and was confirmed to that post by the Senate in June 2010. Prior to joining the Pratt Library, Hayden was deputy commissioner and chief librarian of the Chicago Public Library from 1991 to 1993. She was an assistant professor for library and information science at the University of Pittsburgh from 1987 to 1991. Hayden was library services coordinator for the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago from 1982 to 1987. She began her career with the Chicago Public Library as the young adult services coordinator from 1979 to 1982 and as a library associate and children’s librarian from 1973 to 1979.

Hayden was president of the American Library Association from 2003 to 2004. In 1995, she was the first African American to receive Library Journal’s Librarian of the Year Award in recognition of her outreach services at the Pratt Library, which included an after-school center for Baltimore teens offering homework assistance and college and career counseling. Hayden received a B.A. from Roosevelt University and an M.A. and Ph.D. from the Graduate Library School of the University of Chicago.

Isaac Beverly Lake Jr. (1934–2019)

Doctor of Laws

The Honorable I. Beverly Lake Jr. was the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and a state legislator with an exemplary career of public service. Having graduated with a law degree from Wake Forest University in 1960, he began in private practice and later served as North Carolina’s deputy attorney general from 1969 to 1976. He subsequently served two terms in the state Senate, was elected to the North Carolina Supreme Court in 1994 and became chief justice in 2000, a role in which he served until 2006. As a state senator, he was ranked as one of the most effective members of the General Assembly by the North Carolina Center for Public Policy Research.

In 2002 he founded the nonprofit North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, which led to the creation of a state agency called the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. This commission has reviewed hundreds of innocence claims, in some cases exonerating persons who had been wrongfully convicted. These cases have led to improvements in our judicial system, such as requirements for recording interrogations, more rigorous standards for eyewitness identifications from lineups or photo arrays and guidelines for preserving DNA evidence. The commission was the first of its kind in the nation and served as a model for similar efforts in other states.

Lake passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. Just prior to his passing, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conferred on Isaac Beverly Lake Jr. the degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa for his outstanding accomplishment in public service.

William Edward Leuchtenburg

Doctor of Humane Letters

William Leuchtenburg, William Rand Kenan Jr. professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is one of the country’s most eminent historians and among the most distinguished scholars ever to serve on our faculty.

Leuchtenburg received his B.A. at Cornell University (1943) and his Ph.D. at Columbia University (1951), focusing on modern American history. He taught at Columbia from 1952 to 1982, where he developed a national reputation as a leading expert on the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt. His classic book on this subject, “Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal, 1932–1940” (1963), received the prestigious Bancroft Prize and the Francis Parkman Prize. He also published numerous articles, monographs and textbooks during his years at Columbia, establishing his position as a leading expert on America’s complex, evolving political history. Subsequently, the Society of American Historians designated Leuchtenburg to be the first recipient of the Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. Award for distinguished writing in American history of enduring public significance.

After joining Carolina’s faculty in 1982, he continued to pursue his historical research and writing, which led to a stream of highly acclaimed books, including: “In the Shadow of FDR” (1989); “The Supreme Court Reborn” (1996); and “The American President: From Teddy Roosevelt to Bill Clinton” (2015). In 2007 Gov. Mike Easley bestowed on Leuchtenburg the North Carolina Award for Literature.

He has been a visiting professor at Harvard, Cornell, William and Mary and other American universities, and held the Harmsworth chair at Oxford University. He is the only scholar to have served as president of the Society of American Historians (1978–1981), the Organization of American Historians (1985–1986) and the American Historical Association (1991).

He has also been deeply engaged with public debates on contemporary issues by appearing on countless TV and radio shows, writing articles for newspapers and giving interviews to reporters. On several occasions, he served as presidential election analyst for NBC, and, in covering presidential inaugurations, he appeared at the anchor desk for three national networks. He has also collaborated with Ken Burns on documentary films, including the 1994 miniseries on baseball, one of his enduring passions. Their most recent joint ventures were “The Roosevelts” and “Country Music.” He is currently historical consultant to Burns on four films in progress: “Benjamin Franklin,” “The American Revolution,” “Martin Luther King” and “Lyndon Johnson.”