Heather Ward appointed associate provost for global affairs

Heather Ward, formerly associate dean for study abroad and international exchanges within the College of Arts & Sciences, is the new associate provost for global affairs.

“Heather is a remarkable leader with a talent for innovating and finding new avenues for global education and opportunities for students,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and chief global officer. “She brings unrivalled expertise and experience in comprehensive internationalization, which I plan to rely on heavily to carry out my office’s broad mandate to implement the global strategy outlined in Carolina Next. I am thrilled to have her as a partner in this transformative work.”

As associate provost, Ward will help manage the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs as well as spearhead key initiatives. As lead for Objective 7.2 of Carolina Next — “Guarantee that a global education is available to all students” by offering “all Carolina students the best menu of global opportunities possible under challenging and changing times” — she will play an instrumental role in delivering the Global Guarantee, Carolina’s promise to provide all students access to a global education.

