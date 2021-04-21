Remembering Laurie Mesibov

The UNC School of Government is saddened to share the passing of Laurie Mesibov, former faculty member and UNC Faculty Ombuds. Mesibov passed away on March 31 after a 19-month battle with glioblastoma. Her obituary is available here.

Mesibov was a treasured member of the School faculty for nearly 30 years, focusing on public school law. Her roots at Carolina ran deep: she graduated from the UNC School of Law, worked in the Office of the Provost, chaired the Performance Management Review Board, and served as a member of the Faculty Grievance Committee, Faculty Executive Committee and Faculty Council.

When Carolina established its nationally-recognized Ombuds office in 2005, Mesibov became the University’s first Faculty Ombuds. She remained in that role for the rest of her career, working in dispute and conflict resolution for the Carolina community.

Read more about Mesibov and her legacy.