Carolina People: Jamie Burgess-Flowers

Jamie Burgess-Flowers

Social work care coordinator, UNC Adams School of Dentistry

Clinical assistant professor, UNC School of Social Work

1 year at Carolina

Describe a typical day at work?

I spend about 99.9% of my time at the dental school. The fun thing about my job is that there really isn’t a typical day. My main role is to provide patient care in the dental clinics. The students provide dental care to folks that come in from all around the state. So, on any given day I may be helping a patient with basic needs like transportation, or I might be talking with a patient about their substance use or mental health and getting them connected so they can be successful in their overall care but most importantly their oral health. So, it just depends on who is in the clinic and how urgent their needs are. I also get to jump around to different clinics, so it’s fun to have kind of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants day.

What is your favorite part of the job?

My favorite part is that I get to work with student learners. Before, I was working with fully licensed medical providers, but now I get to work with this interprofessional team, who are all learning. Being able to help students think about how they can provide better patient care and how to navigate really difficult or complex patient scenarios is a lot of fun. It makes me feel like I’m creating a bigger impact than I could if I weren’t working at a university.

How does your job support Carolina’s mission?

I think a big part of my role is making sure we have this cross professional or interprofessional experience with all of our students at the dental school. I’m able to create an impact with folks from all over the state, which I think is the heart of what Carolina does. As an alum of the school of social work, the focus was working with vulnerable underserved populations, and now I get to do that every day.

What’s the one thing about your job that others might not know?

The biggest thing that people don’t realize is that it’s unique to have a social worker in oral health. Many social workers that I’ve connected with at universities across the country do not have the ability to be as integrated as I do. By bringing on a social worker at the dental school, we are able to collect data and are able to shift cultures, so that we have all of this important evidence as to why this should be something that should be happening everywhere.

What are you doing to stay physically and mentally well during the pandemic?

I’ve been spending more time outside. I’ve been much more motivated to see my therapist than I have in the past. I have the benefits so I’m using them and being more intentional about therapy. I’ve also been connecting with family in whatever way that I can because I found that friends have dropped off a little bit, which is unusual, but my family has been able to stay really close and connected in ways that we feel safe.