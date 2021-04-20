19 graduate students receive National Science Foundation graduate research fellowships

Nineteen Carolina graduate students have received prestigious awards from the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program for 2021. Twenty graduate students received honorable mentions.

The fellowships recognize and support outstanding graduate students in STEM-related fields who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees. Fellows receive a three-year stipend, educational support and opportunities for international research and professional development.

Suzanne Barbour, dean at The Graduate School, said the NSF awards are a testament to the University’s strong research program that draws outstanding students to its graduate programs.

“We have so much to celebrate,” Barbour said. “From chemistry to anthropology, this year’s NSF GRFP recipients represent a breadth of endeavors that affect the lives or North Carolinians and beyond. I am proud of these students and all of their accomplishments.”

Read about the recipients of the awards.