Faculty Council hears campus updates, elects new secretary

In its last meeting of the academic year, Faculty Council heard updates on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution and elected a new secretary.

In his update, Provost Bob Blouin acknowledged the number of days to the end of the semester and praised the faculty for their work this semester during Friday’s virtual meeting.

“You’ve done a laudable job pursuing the mission of the University on behalf of the people of this state,” he said.

One of the ways Carolina has been successful this semester is through the Carolina Together Testing Program, which collected more than 160,000 samples with a .31% positivity rate, Blouin said, noting that the positivity rate remained low throughout the semester.

“I give our students tremendous credit for their compliance and upholding the community standards. Thank you to all of the students through this entire semester,” he said adding that students have been diligent in fulfilling expectations for being tested twice a week if they live on campus and once a week if they live off campus.

More than 3,200 students have been vaccinated as of Friday, April 16, Blouin said, primarily receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The University is aware of the concerns raised specifically about the J&J vaccine and, on Friday, began administering the Moderna vaccine. “We will continue to do that as long as we have vaccine doses and arms to put them in,” he said.

Blouin also credited the frontline and essential workers “who have done an incredible job protecting us” on behalf of the interests of the campus at large.

Blouin thanked faculty for their work during the semester. “Thank you for the incredible work you’ve done in the classroom, transforming your classes on more than one occasion, expressing empathy and giving our students a considerable amount of opportunities throughout this semester as they’ve had to deal with many, many hardships, technology access, personal and family circumstances and even their own health issues that have occurred through this semester.”

In other business, Faculty Council elected Jill Moore, associate professor of public law and government in the School of Government, as the new secretary of the faculty, taking over for Vin Steponaitis, professor of archaeology and anthropology in the College of Arts & Sciences, who served since 2016 and steps down July 1. Results of the Faculty Council election, which concluded April 13, are posted on the elections page of the faculty governance website.

Resolutions passed

Faculty Council passed a resolution supporting a safe and inclusive campus, acknowledging the continued acts of police violence against people of color and acknowledging and affirming the transgender members of the Carolina community.

In addition, the members also unanimously passed a resolution on the hiring of chancellors in response to the recent hiring of the chancellor at Fayetteville State University. The resolution affirms three principles: The process by which a chancellor is hired must have significant faculty influence; that a campus-based search committee with a strong faculty voice must play a primary role in selecting candidates; and that a candidate who is hired must have the search committee’s support.

In two ceremonial resolutions, Faculty Council honored Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill for her contributions as chair of Employee Forum and co-chair of the Campus and Community Advisory Committee and Steponaitis for his service as secretary of the faculty.

Updates for faculty

Erin Malloy, director of the Center for Faculty Excellence and a professor and director of medical student education in the School of Medicine’s psychiatry department; and Kia Caldwell, special assistant to the provost for TEAM ADVANCE and a professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ African, African American and diaspora studies department, shared an update on the mentoring climate survey that is part of the Targeting Equity in Access to Mentoring (TEAM) ADVANCE, a $1 million National Science Foundation grant. The funds are used to promote accessible, equitable and effective mentoring across the University, with an emphasis on supporting women of color and white women in STEM fields. The Spring 2021 mentoring climate survey opens on April 21. Faculty will receive an email with instructions for completing the survey.

Two faculty committee chairs — Donald Hornstein from the community and diversity committee and Rumay Alexander from the scholarships, awards and student aid committee — presented a joint report showing the overlap between financial aid and diversity on campus.

Faculty Council also heard an update from the committee on the status of women, including results from the committee’s study of gender and salary at Carolina.

Faculty Council members honored fellow faculty members who died during the past year with a slide show in their memory.

A recording of the meeting is available.