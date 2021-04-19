8 chemistry students and alumni earn prestigious National Science Foundation fellowships

Eight undergraduate and doctoral students and alumni in the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of chemistry were selected to receive fellowships by the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program.

The prestigious and competitive fellowship program recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees at accredited U.S. institutions. The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a cost of education allowance of $12,000.

