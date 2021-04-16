Research

The annual statewide festival returns with in-person and virtual events throughout April

NCSciFest went completely virtual for the first time in 2020. This year people will benefit from new virtual programming as well as live, in-person events.

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, Friday, April 16th, 2021
Last year's festival at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center
(Photo by Morehead Planetarium and Science Center)

North Carolina Science Festival, the country’s first statewide celebration of science, returns for its 11th year with more than 200 in-person and virtual events. NCSciFest released its online calendar in mid-February featuring events and programs scheduled from April 1-30.

“More than ever, we’re excited about the opportunity to share the beauty — and importance — of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics [STEM],” said Jonathan Frederick, director of NCSciFest.

NCSciFest went completely virtual for the first time in 2020, in a move that reduced the usual number of partners, events and total participants. This year people will benefit from new virtual programming as well as live, in-person events.

