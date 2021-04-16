The annual statewide festival returns with in-person and virtual events throughout April

North Carolina Science Festival, the country’s first statewide celebration of science, returns for its 11th year with more than 200 in-person and virtual events. NCSciFest released its online calendar in mid-February featuring events and programs scheduled from April 1-30.

“More than ever, we’re excited about the opportunity to share the beauty — and importance — of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics [STEM],” said Jonathan Frederick, director of NCSciFest.

NCSciFest went completely virtual for the first time in 2020, in a move that reduced the usual number of partners, events and total participants. This year people will benefit from new virtual programming as well as live, in-person events.

