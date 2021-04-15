UNC Athletics, The Brandr Group create landmark group player rights program for alumni

More than 100 student-athlete alumni from the University of North Carolina have agreed to support a groundbreaking multi-year agreement with marketing and licensing agency The Brandr Group to create a voluntary group licensing program. This initiative — which allows former student-athletes, in conjunction with their alma mater, to voluntarily participate in a group player rights program — is the first of its kind for former college athletes and will allow participants to profit from their marketability.

Carolina men’s basketball alumni from the past four decades and women’s soccer stars from multiple national championship teams already have agreed to participate, including Mia Hamm, Heather O’Reilly, Hubert Davis, Sean May, Marvin Williams, Danny Green, Tyler Hansbrough and Buzz Peterson. Additional alumni from both programs are expected to join, and former Carolina student-athletes from other teams may be added in the future.

Read more about the initiative and what former student-athletes had to say about the deal.