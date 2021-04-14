Staff grants will advance equity and inclusion work at the University Libraries

The University Libraries has selected eight projects to receive funding through its newly established IDEA Action internal grant program.

IDEA Action puts the values of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility to work in the day-to-day activities of the University Libraries. The grants incentivize this work by empowering library employees to identify systemic racism or exclusionary practices and to move forward with solutions or new approaches.

Westbrooks has allocated $250,000 over two years for projects and initiatives that help to build more inclusive collections, services and approaches. Staff members can propose projects to an IDEA Action committee that reviews them and distributes the funding.

Read about the eight projects that received grants.