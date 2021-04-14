Campus News

Staff grants will advance equity and inclusion work at the University Libraries

The grants fund projects and initiatives that help to build more inclusive collections, services and approaches at University Libraries.

University Libraries, Wednesday, April 14th, 2021
Wilson Library. (Photo by Craig Marimpietri/UNC-Chapel Hill)
Wilson Library. (Photo by Craig Marimpietri/UNC-Chapel Hill)

The University Libraries has selected eight projects to receive funding through its newly established IDEA Action internal grant program.

IDEA Action puts the values of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility to work in the day-to-day activities of the University Libraries. The grants incentivize this work by empowering library employees to identify systemic racism or exclusionary practices and to move forward with solutions or new approaches.

Westbrooks has allocated $250,000 over two years for projects and initiatives that help to build more inclusive collections, services and approaches. Staff members can propose projects to an IDEA Action committee that reviews them and distributes the funding.

Read about the eight projects that received grants.

You May Also Like...

    • What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson pause

      While officials investigate extremely rare blood clots, other vaccines are available.

    • A cancer survivor fights back

      UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Associate Professor Chad Pecot — a cancer survivor himself — launched EnFuego Therapeutics with the help of UNC KickStart Venture Services to develop RNA-interference drugs that silence cancer-related gene mutations.

    • Celebration, community, curiosity

      Heidi Kim, director of Carolina’s new Asian American Center, discusses how the center’s first few months went during the pandemic, the rise in anti-Asian racism and violence nationally and locally, and a resulting “silver lining” for the center.