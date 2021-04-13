Campus News

ITS’ Charlie Wilcher creates digital art

Charlie Wilcher has talent beyond his work for ITS — he also creates digital art for classroom computers, room signage and control interfaces.

Background designs that Charlie Wilcher created for UNC School of Medicine IT and ITS Classroom Hotline classrooms and computers
Background designs that Charlie Wilcher created for UNC School of Medicine IT and ITS Classroom Hotline classrooms and computers. (Image courtesy of ITS)

Charlie Wilcher has impressive talents beyond his work for ITS Classroom Hotline. He also creates digital art, including book covers and character illustrations.

“I have been drawing since childhood and dabbled with digital art some in the past, but I got more serious about it in college,” said Wilcher, who won multiple awards for design and art while earning a bachelor’s in studio art from Carolina. “Now I continue doing digital art on the side.”

Since he’s worked for ITS Classroom Hotline, he’s supplemented his primary duties with creating custom wallpaper art for the classroom computers, room signage for new spaces and custom graphics for the control interfaces of classrooms.

Read more about Wilcher’s digital art.

