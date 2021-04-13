ITS’ Charlie Wilcher creates digital art

Charlie Wilcher has impressive talents beyond his work for ITS Classroom Hotline. He also creates digital art, including book covers and character illustrations.

“I have been drawing since childhood and dabbled with digital art some in the past, but I got more serious about it in college,” said Wilcher, who won multiple awards for design and art while earning a bachelor’s in studio art from Carolina. “Now I continue doing digital art on the side.”

Since he’s worked for ITS Classroom Hotline, he’s supplemented his primary duties with creating custom wallpaper art for the classroom computers, room signage for new spaces and custom graphics for the control interfaces of classrooms.

