Noted HIV researcher wins Jefferson Award

Ada Adimora is a noted researcher and a champion for people with HIV in North Carolina, the American South and globally. She studies how HIV is transmitted in African American women, especially in underserved populations.

Research early in the AIDS epidemic focused on people’s individual risk factors for getting HIV. Less attention was given to environmental factors and how they influence people’s risk.

“We looked specifically at how social, economic and political factors like mass incarceration, racism and poverty increase people’s risk for getting HIV above and beyond risk behaviors,” Dr. Adimora said of her research. “And a lot of these forces are interrelated.”

For this work, the Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and professor of epidemiology with the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health received Carolina’s 2020 Thomas Jefferson Award, the highest honor given to a faculty member. The award was announced September 2020.

Nominations for the 2021 award are open through Monday, April 19. The award was established in 1961 by the Robert Earll McConnell Foundation and is presented annually to “that member of the academic community who through personal influence and performance of duty in teaching, writing and scholarship has best exemplified the ideals and objectives of Thomas Jefferson.”

Adimora’s influential work was decades ahead of other AIDS research, said Gail Henderson, professor of social medicine, UNC School of Medicine. Henderson spoke at last fall’s presentation on behalf of two other nominators, Ethan Basch, Richard M. Goldberg Distinguished Professor of medical oncology, UNC School of Medicine and Victor Schoenbach, professor emeritus, Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“This path-breaking work has helped shift the HIV prevention field from its previous exclusive focus on individual behaviors to one that now recognizes the importance of structural social determinants in HIV transmission and the urgent need for structural interventions that challenge and change these determinants. It’s hard to overemphasize the importance of this work,” Henderson said.

“The UNC faculty’s highest award is a fitting recognition of her all around dedication to excellence and accomplishment,” Henderson said. “She embodies the more virtuous beliefs held by Jefferson, namely the importance of justice, empathy and scholarship, which Jefferson regarded as foundational to the republic and the health of its populace.”

Henderson also shared that in 2010, POZ magazine, named for its HIV-positive audience, named Adimora one of 100 “bravest, most dogged and downright effective AIDS fighters we know.”

In addition, Adimora was elected in 2019 to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in field of health and medicine, for her research in heterosexual HIV transmission among African Americans. This recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service throughout their careers.

In accepting the award in September 2020, Adimora thanked the award committee and her nominators, acknowledging that she didn’t know who the letter writers were until the received the award. “I’m astonished and grateful for your support,” she said.

Adimora also thanked her colleagues in the School of Medicine’s infectious diseases division, the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases and the Center for AIDS Research, where she has been the co-director since 2020.

“This is unquestionably the most collegial of any research intensive university,” she said. “That’s really the thing I like most, that all of my colleagues are incredibly supportive and they’re so accomplished.”

“I am extraordinarily privileged to be a physician during one the most exciting times there’s ever been in the field of infectious disease,” Adimora said. “I’m privileged to have a career that allows me and encourages me to think about what I think is important.

“We need to find the links and the pathways between policies and health,” she continued. “And if we agree that Black Lives Matter, work with other disciplines to change these laws and policies so that they promote instead of impede health.”

She credited her colleague, Victor Schoenbach, as an “unsung hero” in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, saying she owed him an enormous debt of gratitude. “He stayed up all night with me to write my first grant when I had no idea how to write a grant,” she said. He also helped her manage her first research project and sat with her in her office for hours, “discussing lofty ideas and working with me to turn those ideas into research, talks and papers. He is the best mentor and collaborator and friend I could have imagined.”

