UNC Center for Galapagos Studies and Morehead Planetarium partner for Virtual Science Expo

The UNC Center for Galapagos Studies is collaborating with Morehead Planetarium and Science Center on its first ever Virtual Science Expo as part of UNC Science Week. UNC Science Week will run April 12-17 as part of the 2021 North Carolina Science Festival. Carolina’s Virtual Science Expo will take place on Friday, April 16 and serves as a way to meet researchers from around the world as they share what it is like to try and answer science’s toughest questions.

Researchers from the UNC Center for Galapagos Studies and partner institution Universidad San Francisco de Quito will speak on sharks and conservation as well as new citizen science projects to document biological life in Galapagos.

Read more about the event and register.