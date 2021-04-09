More pandemic pets

During the past year, many households have added “pandemic pets” to their families. In part one of this series, I introduced my pandemic pet, Molly, and found out that Molly’s brother Moose is in a Carolina family as well — he was adopted by UNC School of Medicine student Aakash Mehta. Molly and Moose have a lot in common: They’re both smart, goofy and playful, and enjoy visiting the beach. One major difference is Moose’s affinity for obedience classes, while Molly pretends to not understand what “sit” means. Molly and Moose are just two of many pandemic pets Carolina employees and students have brought into their families in the last year, and they all deserve to be celebrated.

National Pet Day is Sunday, April 11, although many pet parents spend every day celebrating their furry companions. To mark that occasion, below you can read the final installment in our pandemic pet series about employees across the University who have added pets to their family since March of last year and learn what makes their pandemic pets so special.

Hamilton, 7-month-old golden retriever

This puppy is “young, scrappy and hungry” (for treats). The musical “Hamilton” is a shared love of Beth Keith, associate vice chancellor in the Office of University Communications, and her family, so when Santa brought her two sons a golden retriever puppy for Christmas, they knew they wanted his name to relate to the Tony Award-winning musical. They considered all the characters’ names — Keith lobbied to name him Lin-Manuel — before settling on Alexander Hamilton, with the nickname Alexander Hamil-pup.

Keith says Hamilton is a lot like his namesake — incredibly smart but stubborn. He loves picking up sticks, but only chooses sticks that are too large for him to carry around. Also, he rarely barks, but sometimes he catches his reflection in the fireplace or window and defends his family from the invading dog. Although Keith says training a puppy on top of work and school at home has been a lot of work, it’s worth it when he plays or cuddles with her sons at the end of the day. Hamilton might only be 7 months old, but when he grows up “he’ll blow us all away.”

Toro Pimento Little, 1-year-old tabby

Kathryn Banas, the associate director of development at the Arts & Sciences Foundation, jokes that Toro is “the Tom Haverford of kittens” — a reference to the sitcom character played by Aziz Ansari on “Parks and Recreation” — because he’s the master of being as comfortable as possible at all times. During the day Toro lounges in his personal hammock or in Banas’ armchair under blankets with his chin on his crossed paws. When he’s not napping the day away, Toro sits on his stool (yes, he has his own seat) at the kitchen table and watches birds, occasionally swiping at the glass.

When Banas turns on music, Toro listens out for his favorite artist, Leslie Odom Jr. When the former “Hamilton” star begins singing, Toro sits up straight and listens to the entire performance. Toro is also on COVID-19 patrol at home — whenever anyone innocently coughs, he makes a displeased noise at them. Banas says Toro has been the best thing to happen to her family during the pandemic. Within an hour of Toro coming to her home, he was sleeping in her lap and purring, and he’s been her shadow while working from home ever since.

Fincher Graham, 9-month-old shepherd mix

Fincher Graham is only 9 months old, but she already has a very important job — she accompanies her human, Associate Professor Tonya Foreman in the UNC School of Medicine’s psychiatry department, when she visits patients in a residential mental health treatment facility. New patients are often anxious, especially on their first day in treatment, and Foreman says they visibly relax when they see a puppy. At home, Fincher Graham also has a healing touch, but with Foreman’s other dogs.

In June, Foreman’s 14-year-old dog, Annabelle, was hospitalized. Anticipating that Annabelle would be leaving them soon, Foreman wanted a puppy as a companion for her other dog, Flannery. Fincher Graham joined their pack in August, and Annabelle is still alive and well, after being rejuvenated by having an energetic younger sister to roughhouse with. Fincher Graham is now a true member of the family because she learned to participate in “tomato time” with Annabelle and Flannery. Every night at 9 p.m., Annabelle starts crying for a bedtime tomato, and when Foreman says, “tomato time,” all three dogs line up in the kitchen to receive one grape tomato each before bed.

Sampson, 1-year-old French bulldog

Ashley Steed Szulak, a senior adviser in the Study Abroad Office, and her husband say Sampson has been a great motivator to get outside and walk during the pandemic — even when they have to hold an umbrella over his head to convince him to go outside in the rain. Szulak admits that Sampson is just a little spoiled, evident from having his own wrapped presents at Christmas, which he enjoyed ripping into; his extensive wardrobe of costumes, hoodies and T-shirts (see below for Sampson’s least favorite outfit); and his Facetime calls with Szulak’s family where everyone speaks to him and waits for a head tilt in response.

While Szulak works from home during the day, Sampson practices being a couch potato (and closely resembles a potato due to his coloring). He also has a habit of waiting for Szulak to unmute herself on Zoom calls so he can provide background noise in the form of his squeaker toys or barking at anything that he can see outside on the sidewalk.

Callie, 9-month-old calico

Anna Parker, a doctoral student in the College of Arts & Sciences’ biology department, says her kitten has one thing in common with everyone else during the pandemic — she’s been watching a lot of Netflix. After being adopted in October, Callie quickly learned that after Parker and her girlfriend sit down on the couch with a laptop at the end of the day, it’s time to watch Netflix, and Callie cuddles into their laps to either doze, or, in the case of an action movie, watch the screen with wide eyes.

Callie also took up another pandemic hobby by “helping” Parker with their indoor plants — ripping off leaves and batting them around their apartment like toys. After forbidden plant leaves, Callie’s second favorite toys are packing materials like foam peanuts, not the nice teasers or mice made especially for kittens. When Callie isn’t playing, she enjoys “Zoom-bombing” Parker by walking in front of her while she’s speaking and looking directly into the camera.

Honey, 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, boxer and English bulldog mix

In November 2020, Maria Shemyakina, a prospect research analyst in the Office of University Development, saw Honey’s picture on an animal rescue website and knew she was the one. When she went to see Honey in person, she learned that Honey had come to the rescue as a thin, scared dog that had lived in a cage all its life. Shemyakina fell in love with Honey immediately. As soon as they came home from the rescue, Honey walked in the door, jumped onto the sofa and acted as if she had always lived there. Ever since, Honey has brought joy to her family and is best friends with Shemyakina’s daughter, who has been doing distance learning all year.

Shemyakina says that Honey is sweet-natured and a cuddler, although she doesn’t understand how large she is (45 pounds). When Honey is shy or scared, she tries to jump into their laps and hide her face under their hair. Or, if no one is near to jump on, she hides only her face under the couch or pillow, with her whole body out sticking out. Though Honey is no lap dog, Shemyakina says adopting her was the best decision she ever made.