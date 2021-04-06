Pride Week at Carolina is a partnership between the LGBTQ Center, student organizations, University departments and community organizations to host events that center on themes of history, inclusion, intersectionality, expression and advocacy within lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and asexual communities.

All LGBTQ Center-hosted Pride Week events will be available via Zoom with auto-captioning. All images and videos posted to the Pride Week website will include comprehensive image descriptions and/or transcripts. Due to a lack of funding, the LGBTQ Center will not provide live ASL interpretation or live visual descriptions.

2021 co-sponsors include:

Athletics

Carolina Pride Alumni Network

Carolina Union Activities Board

Counseling and Psychological Services

College of Arts and Sciences’ department of music

Graduate School Diversity and Student Success

Honors Carolina

LGBTQ Center

Phi Beta Kappa

UNC Hillel

Queer and/or Trans People of Color

queer_hack

Queer Graduate and Professional Students

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Student Life and Leadership

Study Abroad Office

