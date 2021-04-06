Pride week at Carolina
Pride Week at Carolina runs from April 6-13 and includes daily virtual and in-person events.
Pride Week at Carolina is a partnership between the LGBTQ Center, student organizations, University departments and community organizations to host events that center on themes of history, inclusion, intersectionality, expression and advocacy within lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and asexual communities.
All LGBTQ Center-hosted Pride Week events will be available via Zoom with auto-captioning. All images and videos posted to the Pride Week website will include comprehensive image descriptions and/or transcripts. Due to a lack of funding, the LGBTQ Center will not provide live ASL interpretation or live visual descriptions.
2021 co-sponsors include:
- Athletics
- Carolina Pride Alumni Network
- Carolina Union Activities Board
- Counseling and Psychological Services
- College of Arts and Sciences’ department of music
- Graduate School Diversity and Student Success
- Honors Carolina
- LGBTQ Center
- Phi Beta Kappa
- UNC Hillel
- Queer and/or Trans People of Color
- queer_hack
- Queer Graduate and Professional Students
- Sexuality and Gender Alliance
- Student Life and Leadership
- Study Abroad Office