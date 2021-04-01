Gary Marchionini reappointed as SILS dean

The University has reappointed Gary Marchionini, dean and Cary C. Boshamer Distinguished Professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science, to serve as dean of the school for another five-year term. Marchionini, who has served in the deanship since 2010, is in his 23rd year at Carolina.

With Marchionini as dean, SILS has seen record growth in grants submitted and received, with faculty winning significant research support from the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Institute of Museum of Library Services, among others.

“Under Gary’s leadership, SILS remains poised to continue its trajectory of growth and success, and I’m delighted he will continue in this role,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin in announcing the reappointment April 1.

SILS is home to the Center for Information, Technology and Public Life, established in 2019 with a $5 million gift from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as well as additional support from Luminate and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. This new research hub brings together Carolina’s world-renowned experts in information science, media and journalism, communication and law to help answer defining questions about the changing nature of society and politics in the digital age.

SILS has also expanded its faculty in both numbers and areas of expertise, with five new tenure-track and two teaching assistant professors since 2016. Among them are National Book Award finalist and 2020 MacArthur “genius grant” winner Tressie McMillan Cottom. In addition, SILS has negotiated joint faculty appointments with the School of Medicine, Health Sciences Library and Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

SILS has seen increased enrollment in its bachelor of science degree in information science program and developed a new certificate in applied data science in partnership with the College of Arts & Sciences. The school has remained at or near the top of competitive rankings from organizations like U.S. News & World Report, which recently named it the No. 2 school in the nation.

Before coming to Carolina, Marchionini was a professor in the College of Library and Information Services at the University of Maryland and a member of the Human-Computer Interaction Laboratory. A recognized expert in human-information interaction, interface design and testing, and digital libraries, he has published over 200 articles, chapters and reports in a variety of books and journals.