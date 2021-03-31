The UNC Process Series calls for proposals

The UNC Process Series has been supporting new and innovative performances in progress for the past 13 years. During the 2020-2021 season, they ushered in a Faculty Series Initiative to support projects developed and created by Carolina faculty in the visual and performing arts. This initiative has allowed the series to reserve several slots each season for faculty pieces in development.

The Process Series is calling for proposals for their 2021-2022 faculty performance initiative. Interdisciplinary collaborations between departments and disciplines are highly encouraged. In keeping with the overall mission of the Process Series, this series of performances should aim to illuminate current societal expectations in search of a more just society.

The goal of this initiative is to provide support and visibility for new faculty performances nearing the final stages of completion. Each faculty project will be awarded a stipend, a spot in the Process Series 2021-2022 season and marketing support. The series will also arrange for a post-performance discussion and provide faculty with audience feedback.

The deadline to submit proposals for this call is April 16th and decisions will be announced by May 3rd.

Please submit a one-page description of your project and information about any previous performances of this piece. Include names and departments of all collaborators and a proposed budget. You are also encouraged to submit samples of your work.

Consider:

What issues are explored;

what innovations/collaborations does this project present;

and how will this opportunity support the growth of your project?

You can direct any questions and submissions to Heather Tatreau, the producer of the Process Series, at htatreau@email.unc.edu.