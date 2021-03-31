Carolina Student Vaccination Clinic to open March 31

Carolina undergraduate students, graduate students and post-doctoral fellows can now schedule themselves to be vaccinated on campus through a student vaccination clinic offered by Campus Health in the Carolina Union, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson announced in a campus message on March 30.

“We encourage all members of our campus community to receive the vaccine when they are eligible. The vaccines are safe and effective,” wrote Johnson. “Getting your vaccine is the best way to do your part to stem the spread of the virus and help us return to normal campus operations.”

For the first week of the student vaccination clinic, the state allocated UNC Campus Health 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This vaccine only requires a single dose, so those receiving a vaccine would be considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their appointment.

Even after vaccination, the campus community should continue to stay vigilant, follow the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards, follow the three Ws (wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands) and test regularly through the Carolina Together Testing Program.

The University is following the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services vaccine prioritization framework. As of March 31, when the clinic appointments begin, Groups 1, 2, 3 and all of Group 4 will be eligible for vaccinations.

Vaccination reservations are available for students and post-doctoral fellows at StudentCOVIDVax.unc.edu.

Carolina faculty and staff can find the latest updates on vaccine eligibility at Carolina Together. If you’ve already been vaccinated, use your onyen to log in and get certified.

“We look forward to supporting you in receiving the vaccine and fostering the health and safety of our Carolina community,” Johnson wrote.