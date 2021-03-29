“You’re muted.”

That common refrain could be heard in countless Zoom meetings, classes, webinars and special events since March 23, 2020, when COVID-19 forced UNC Kenan-Flagler to move classes online, and faculty and staff to working remotely.

One year later, the UNC Kenan-Flagler community is both weary and resilient. Like others around the world, the community is feeling the loss of loved ones, missing in-person social interactions, balancing working from home while caring for others and home schooling, mastering remote learning/teaching/working — all amid growing concerns about racial inequality, mental health, the toll on women in the workplace and economic uncertainty.

Read more about how the school is preparing for a “better normal.”