Trustees address University’s post-pandemic role

The University Board of Trustees announced two major Carolina-led initiatives focused on post-pandemic economic development locally and statewide and expressed support for the Asian American community following the murders of six Asian Americans in Atlanta.

“The violence perpetrated against this community is just unacceptable, and we stand in solidarity and in support of the Asian American community,” said Chair Richard Stevens. “We are committed to the work of our Asian American Center, and we thank Dr. Heidi Kim for her leadership.”

At the March 25 meeting at the Carolina Inn, the trustees also endorsed the strategy to balance the University budget and Carolina’s plan for what Stevens called a “much more typical fall semester.”

“The best Carolina experience is in person here on campus,” Stevens said. “As a board we wholeheartedly endorse every effort to bring our students back to campus safely.”

Economic development

In the local economic development initiative, the Carolina Economic Development Strategy, the University will leverage its role as Chapel Hill’s major employer to create more opportunities for startups and growing companies in a downtown innovation district. Carolina will also revitalize certain areas through an “adopt a block” program.

The plan, brainchild of executive-in-residence for economic development and alumnus Doug Rothwell, will “make Chapel Hill one of the most vibrant college towns in the country,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in presenting the initiative March 24 in the University Affairs Committee meeting.

The statewide economic development plan, Carolina Across 100, is a five-year project in which the University will collaborate with communities across the state “in ways that respond to the greatest opportunities and challenges those communities will continue to face in a post-COVID-19 world,” said its presenter, Anita Brown-Graham, Gladys Hall Coates Distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government.

Brown-Graham led the project that is the model for Carolina Across 100, the ncIMPACT Initiative’s Opioid Response project. That two-year program launched by the School of Government helped communities deal with the effects of opioid abuse and addiction.

“We have always been instrumental to helping solve problems throughout our state, and this opens the door for others to come to us with their problems and let us be a part of their solutions,” said trustee Gene Davis.

Both economic development plans support the sixth initiative — Serve to Benefit Society — in the University’s Carolina Next strategic plan. Vice Chancellor for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Judith Cone presented an overview of the initiative and its progress to the trustees.

Prime examples of this entrepreneurial approach to public service can be seen in the response to COVID-19, Cone said, as University researchers became deeply involved in developing treatments and vaccines and speeding them to the public.

“The interplay between governments, industry and the social sector and higher education has been shifting for the past 30 years,” she said. Most research money now goes to universities instead of business research and development offices, and “this new industrial business model relies more heavily on university research and the entrepreneurial sector for innovation than ever before.”

Public discourse

The trustees also addressed the University’s role in supporting open public debate. Bowman and Gordon Gray Term Professor of political science Sarah Treul gave the University Affairs Committee an update on the work of the Program for Public Discourse. The group has hosted several speakers across the political spectrum, most recently in an online panel discussion March 23 on the future of conservatism.

Trustee Jeff Brown picked up the public discourse theme at the full board meeting by introducing a resolution that affirmed a statement on the promotion and protection of free speech that was approved by Faculty Council in March 2018.

“The ability to speak freely, debate vigorously, and engage deeply with differing viewpoints is the bedrock of our aspirations at Carolina,” the statement reads in part. “As the oldest state university in the country, with a long and complex history, we are ever aware that speaking out on controversial issues often raises opposition and efforts to silence the outspoken.”

In other action, the trustees:

continued the tenure clock extension for faculty because of COVID-19;

amended the regulation on honorary degrees to make the nominating process more inclusive by allowing more people from the Carolina community to make nominations, to enable posthumous awarding of honorary degrees and to keep nominations active for up to five years; and

approved spending for the installation of a new MRI machine in Marsico Hall and to renovate racquet courts in Fetzer Hall.

The trustees also passed resolutions of appreciation for the services of: