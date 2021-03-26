A year of resilience

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Like the rest of the world, Carolina’s typically bustling campus came to a sudden halt last spring. At a moment’s notice, everything changed as students moved out of the residence halls and the University transitioned to remote learning.

That pivot to remote learning hasn’t been the only challenge students have faced throughout the pandemic. They’ve also coped with the stresses of the ongoing public health crisis and being separated from friends, family and the campus they call home.

“In reflecting on the past year, I am all the more grateful for the video calls with friends, the active texting chats and the Zoom meetings in which my professors and mentors embraced empathy and understanding. The power of these little moments has been especially felt over the past 13 months,” says Neel Swamy, a Pharm.D/MPH candidate.

Whether they were seniors in high school when the pandemic began or Tar Heels preparing for their final year in Chapel Hill, the past 12 months have reshaped the Carolina experience for thousands of students.

“Reflecting on 2020 has truly humbled me to better appreciate who and what I have rather than focus on what I don’t. While 2021 is still full of uncertainty, I am positive that the stress of last year will push us all to be the best we can be and never take anything given in life for granted,” says Sage Staley, a Carolina sophomore.

