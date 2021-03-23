New federal contract extends long-term partnership between SILS and EPA

The UNC School of Information and Library Science has been awarded a federal contract to continue operating the Environmental Protection Agency Research Triangle Park Library through the year 2025.

The new contract extends a relationship between the school and the EPA that has lasted more than 45 years. Through this unique partnership, SILS employs a full-time staff of professionals to operate the EPA-RTP Library, as well as manage agency-wide subscriptions to journals and other information resources. The partnership also provides SILS master’s students with internship opportunities that include stipends and full-tuition support.

