New federal contract extends long-term partnership between SILS and EPA

For the past 45 years, SILS has employed a full-time staff to operate the EPA-RTP Library and manage agency-wide subscriptions to journals.

UNC School of Information and Library Science, Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021
An exterior view of the building where the EPA-RTP Library is housed.
An exterior view of the building where the EPA-RTP Library is housed. (Image courtesy of the UNC School of Information and Library Science)

The UNC School of Information and Library Science has been awarded a federal contract to continue operating the Environmental Protection Agency Research Triangle Park Library through the year 2025.

The new contract extends a relationship between the school and the EPA that has lasted more than 45 years. Through this unique partnership, SILS employs a full-time staff of professionals to operate the EPA-RTP Library, as well as manage agency-wide subscriptions to journals and other information resources. The partnership also provides SILS master’s students with internship opportunities that include stipends and full-tuition support.

