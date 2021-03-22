The Charlotte Observer profiles SNL sketch written by UNC Hussman alumnus

Scott Fowler ’87, a columnist for The Charlotte Observer, recently wrote about a Saturday Night Live sketch co-written by another alumnus of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media — Bryan Tucker ’93.

The sketch — that skewered Charlotte, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball and his father LaVar Ball — aired during the Feb. 27, 2021, “Weekend Update” segment and featured SNL star Kenan Thompson’s take on LaVar Ball, a character Thompson had already portrayed several times during the life of the show.

