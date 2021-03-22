Campus News

The Charlotte Observer profiles SNL sketch written by UNC Hussman alumnus

The sketch lampooned Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball and his father LaVar Ball.

UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Monday, March 22nd, 2021
Michael Che and Kenan Thompson
(SNL's Michael Che and Kenan Thompson in the SNL sketch about LaVar Ball and the Charlotte Hornets)

Scott Fowler ’87, a columnist for The Charlotte Observer, recently wrote about a Saturday Night Live sketch co-written by another alumnus of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media — Bryan Tucker ’93.

The sketch — that skewered Charlotte, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball and his father LaVar Ball — aired during the Feb. 27, 2021, “Weekend Update” segment and featured SNL star Kenan Thompson’s take on LaVar Ball, a character Thompson had already portrayed several times during the life of the show.

Watch the sketch or check out the full story on the two alumni.

