Faculty Council hears updates on budget, endowment

Faculty Council heard updates on progress made to balance the University’s budget and on Carolina’s endowment during Friday’s virtual meeting.

Acknowledging one year of the pandemic, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz recalled convening a group of leaders to develop a strategy for the campus as the COVID-19 virus began to spread around the world. During that meeting, he broached the subject of asking faculty to pivot to remote teaching.

“People looked at me across the table like I’d lost my mind,” he said. The next day Carolina announced the extension of Spring Break to March 22 and the beginning of remote instruction on March 23.

“We’ve been through a lot together. Your commitment has been inspiring, and I’m grateful for everything we’ve been able to accomplish,” he said.

Now, a year later, Carolina is making plans to return to in-person classroom teaching with some level of safety measures in place for the fall.

Budget update

The University faces three main budget challenges, said Nate Knuffman, Carolina’s newly named vice chancellor for finance and operations. The challenges are a $100 million structural shortfall, around $200 million in lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the University’s revenue from housing, dining, parking, patient care and athletics, and $850 million in deferred maintenance needs.

In providing an update, Knuffman said University leaders met multiple times with unit and finance leaders in November and December and considered a range of options for reductions. “This process allowed us to avoid the broad, less strategic actions and provide units ownership and time to identify options thoughtfully and strategically.”

In January, the University announced a 1.5% reduction in personnel costs and a 7.5% reduction is operating expenses for both fiscal year 2021 and 2022. Budget reduction plans have been reviewed and approved with plans returned to the units.

With these plans in place, Knuffman said he expects the University to balance its budget by the end of fiscal year 2022 on June 30, 2022.

“We feel that this balanced the need to get our budget balanced quickly and in a timely manner while avoiding harmful actions to our mission,” Knuffman said.

To offset some of the revenue losses due to the pandemic, Knuffman said Carolina received an additional $25.5 million and an estimated $45 million through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Relief funds will offset some of the anticipated $200 million in losses. North Carolina received an estimated $9 billion in state fiscal relief through the American Rescue Fund, and the University may receive some of that money.

To help with approximately $850 million needed for deferred maintenance, the University may receive one-time funding opportunities because the state’s revised fiscal year 2021 forecast shows an expected 15% increase in revenue, or about $4 billion, over fiscal year 2020, Knuffman said.

(Note: You can read more details about the budget update in a March 19 Well story.)

Understanding Carolina’s endowment

At the end of February, the UNC Investment Fund had $8.3 billion in total assets, making it one of the 25 largest college and university endowments in the United States, said John Townsend, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill Endowment Fund.

Of the $8.3 billion, more than $5 billion belongs to Carolina, he said. The remaining funds are managed for other UNC System schools, such as UNC-Charlotte, NC State, Appalachian State University and others.

The more than $5 billion managed for Carolina is comprised of thousands of individual accounts established by donors through gift agreements over many years. These funds endow professorships, scholarships, fellowships, programs and initiatives across the entire campus, though many are in the College of Arts & Sciences, Kenan-Flagler Business School, the medical complex and the Morehead Cain Foundation, he said.

About 92% of those funds are restricted by terms set up at the time the gifts were made, he said. The remaining 8%, or about $400 million, is not available for discretionary spending and remains within the purview of certain funds.

Funds are invested across highly diversified asset classes with a long-term view to benefit the University. The goal, Townsend said, is for investment returns of 8% or better to support a spending rate of 5.5% per year, assuming a 2.5% inflation rate.

Through February, the first eight months of fiscal year 2021, the endowment appreciated almost 22%, Townsend said. “If you had told me a year ago at this time, when we were in the midst of market disruption and volatility the likes of which I’ve never seen … if you had told me the endowment would appreciate so positively, I would have been very skeptical and thought it highly unlikely,” he said.

Townsend was asked if gift agreements were ever renegotiated if the original purpose was no longer relevant. To amend an agreement would require a negotiation with the donor or the donor’s family, he said.

