Has COVID-19 impacted teen driver safety in NC?
Since March 2020 number of licenses and permits issued to teens sharply decreased, and so have the number of accidents on the road.
A recent C-19 Mobility and Health Technical Brief about young driver safety during the COVID-19 pandemic shared several interesting findings:
- The closure of schools and the statewide stay-at-home order clearly had a substantial effect on young drivers in North Carolina.
- New permits and licenses dropped off sharply beginning March 2020.
- Crashes also decreased, likely reflecting fewer trips by young drivers since schools and other activities were cancelled.
- Provisional license applications rebounded quickly when North Carolina waived the road test requirement. The effect of this action on crashes is not yet known.
Read about the project in a Q&A Natalie O’Brien, the lead researcher, to learn a little more about what her team is investigating.