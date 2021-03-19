Research

Has COVID-19 impacted teen driver safety in NC?

Since March 2020 number of licenses and permits issued to teens sharply decreased, and so have the number of accidents on the road.

UNC Highway Safety Research Center, Friday, March 19th, 2021
A recent C-19 Mobility and Health Technical Brief about young driver safety during the COVID-19 pandemic shared several interesting findings:

  • The closure of schools and the statewide stay-at-home order clearly had a substantial effect on young drivers in North Carolina.
  • New permits and licenses dropped off sharply beginning March 2020.
  • Crashes also decreased, likely reflecting fewer trips by young drivers since schools and other activities were cancelled.
  • Provisional license applications rebounded quickly when North Carolina waived the road test requirement. The effect of this action on crashes is not yet known.

Read about the project in a Q&A Natalie O’Brien, the lead researcher, to learn a little more about what her team is investigating.

