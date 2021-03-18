Looking back with a global eye

Carolina’s Global Photography Competition launched in 1999, and this year’s exhibition will go on despite the global pandemic as a retrospective to when international travel was possible.

The photo contest enables Carolina faculty, staff, students and alumni to capture a sense of place while abroad and to share their global experience with the campus community. Each year’s winning photographs are displayed in the FedEx Global Education Center, and this spring is no different.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Carolina Global Photography Competition didn’t ask for new submissions for the 2020-21 exhibition. Instead, UNC Global is presenting 20 years of stunning and inspiring images taken from all over the world by Tar Heels. More than 8,000 photos from the competition archives were reviewed, and 36 photos were selected.

The exhibition features regions from around the world, from Rwanda to South Korea to Antarctica, and highlights a range of global activity, educational opportunities and research completed through Carolina over the last two decades.

Below are six photographs from the Global Photography Competition, but you can visit the exhibition and see all 36 photographs on display at the FedEx Global Education Center from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 1, 2021. The exhibit will also be displayed on the UNC Global Photography Competition website. For those viewing the exhibition in person, please follow the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards.

“This photo was taken in Reales Alcázares de Sevilla in June of 2012. These are underground baths that are filled with rainwater. It was a very surreal experience to see this room because the water was completely still and made a near perfect mirror. Through this image I tried to capture the surrealism and provide the awe that I experienced when first seeing these bath chambers.” This photo was submitted by Katie Gerdon ’14 to the 2012-2013 Carolina Global Photography Competition.

“Beyond the end of the tram line, on the outskirts of Innsbruck, one finds the interface of progress and antiquity, superimposed on an ancient landscape.” This photo was submitted by a former University staffer, Erin Simmonds, to the 2005-2006 Carolina Global Photography Competition.

“A woman weaves a traditional Rwandan basket, called amahoro, or peace basket. She works with a basket-weaving initiative that generates income for women in rural Rwanda.” This photo was submitted by Maggie Latta-Milord ’15 to the 2014-2015 Carolina Global Photography Competition.

“The highlight of Wat Nong Waeng Temple is a stunning, giant golden pagoda where the Buddha’s relics are stored. The pagoda has nine floors and no elevator. From the ninth floor, you can see a top-down view of downtown Khon Kaen, and these patterned houses, where monks live and practice Dharma. This gable style is called “Jua Naa Phrom” (Brahma’s face gable), which symbolizes the four principles of a virtuous existence: loving/kindness, compassion, sympathetic/spiritual joy and equanimity. The principles are used to cultivate the mind and to develop good conduct.” This photo was submitted by Songphan Choemprayong ’10 Ph.D. to the 2007-2008 Carolina Global Photography Competition.

“This photo was taken in Xuancheng, China, a very simple city which is not known by most people outside my home province, Anhui. I was so impressed by the beautiful flowers I found yellowing the field. It is not a tourist site but just a very common village. This reminds me of a famous saying that goes something like — beauty can be found everywhere if you look for it with heart.” This photo was submitted by Yuhe Ding ’18 to the 2017-2018 Carolina Global Photography Competition.